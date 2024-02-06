Travis Kelce Has Heard Taylor Swift’s “Unbelievable” New Album—But He’s Not Spilling

The first review of Taylor Swift’s new album is in — but keep in mind, it may be a tad biased.

“I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable,” Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — known as “Taylor’s Boyfriend” to those unfamiliar with football — raved during a Monday press conference. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

Travis talking about taylor’s upcoming album “it’s unbelievable”😭 pic.twitter.com/3ZF6nTkjlj — sarah (@tayvischarm) February 6, 2024

Taking a page out of his ‘Lover’s’ cryptic handbook, Kelce mimed locking his mouth shut when asked to elaborate further on The Tortured Poets Department.

“I can’t give you anything,” he said. “I’ll leave that up to her.”

Alas, the rest of us are forced to wait until April 19, the album’s release date. Swift let fans in on the “secret I’ve been keeping for the last two years” during her GRAMMYs acceptance speech for the Best Pop Vocal Album award. For Swift, this was Grammy No. 13, known to Swifties everywhere as the “Anti-Hero” singer’s lucky number.

Kelce Promises to ‘Hold Up His End of the Bargain’

Swift snagged her 14th trophy later that night for Album of the Year, catapulting her into GRAMMYs history as the only artist to win the award four times.

Now, Kelce says it’s his turn to “come home with some hardware too.” The 34-year-old will go for his third Super Bowl ring this Sunday (Feb. 11) when his Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Never thought Kelce dating Taylor Swift would the the catalyst to motivate him to win a 3rd SB but here we are.



Hammering Chiefs ML — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) February 6, 2024

Kelce was unable to attend the GRAMMYs on Swift’s arm (“I think I’ve got practice on Sunday,” he joked during a Jan. 31 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”) However, the seven-time Pro Bowler said during the press conference that he landed in Las Vegas just in time to catch her historic win on his phone.

“She’s unbelievable,” Kelce said. “She’s rewriting the history books herself.”

There has been no official word if Swift will make it back from Japan — the next stop on her blockbuster “Eras” tour — in time to cheer on Kelce. However, the Japanese Embassy in Washington, D.C., recently released a statement declaring its confidence that Swift could make the trip with plenty of time to spare.

“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red,” the embassy’s statement read.

