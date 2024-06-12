Miranda Lambert Fans Are Loving Her Recreation of This Iconic 20-Year-Old “Kerosene” Photo

Miranda Lambert roared onto the country music scene with “Kerosene,” the title track from her 2003 debut album. Listeners couldn’t get enough of the 21-year-old Texan firebrand snarling, Forget your high society / I’m soaking it in kerosene.

Now 40, Lambert has mellowed some. “[I]n general like, I came out with, like, guns blazing, ‘Kerosene,’ all this energy and this, like, feistiness,” she said in 2022. “I still have all of that, but I just don’t have to be as loud about it and do it as often.”

Still, everyone gets the urge to burn it all down sometimes. The “Gunpowder and Lead” singer recently showed she hasn’t lost her spark when she recreated a throwback picture on social media.

Miranda Lambert Celebrates the Past, Looks Ahead to the Future

In a June 5 Instagram post, Miranda Lambert shared a photo from the set of the “Kerosene” music video. The nine-time ACM Female Vocalist of the Year is wearing ripped blue jeans, a white “Mama Tried” tank top, and a smoldering expression. She holds a gas can in one hand, a book of matches in the other.

Fast forward 20 years later. Lambert sports a denim-on-denim look in a new photo, presumably a scene from the upcoming music video for her latest song, “Wranglers.” The outfit has changed, but the steely-eyed expression, gas can, and matches remain the same.

“Same tools. New fire,” wrote the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer.

Country legend Tanya Tucker gave her stamp of approval in the comments, simply leaving three “heart eyes” emojis followed by a fire emoji. Randy Houser also chimed in. “Do it buddy!!!” wrote the “Anything Goes” singer.

“Light em up and watch them burn!” one Instagram user commented.

Another added, “My country queen forever.”

New Music Is Coming

In April, Miranda Lambert announced she had signed with Republic Records in partnership with Big Loud. On May 3, the three-time GRAMMY Award winner dropped “Wranglers,” her first new musical release since 2022’s Palomino.

“Wranglers” is the first single from Lambert’s forthcoming 11th studio album, which she has described as “a tale of a woman taking her power back.”

The lyrics harken back to Lambert’s gutsy roots: She set it all on fire, and if there’s one thing that she learned / Wranglers take forever to burn.

