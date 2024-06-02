Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert Shut Down Nashville Show With Special Duet Performance of “Kerosene” 

The last few days have been somewhat of a whirlwind for Lainey Wilson as she watched Hulu release her Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country special alongside the opening of her new bar in Nashville. And taking over Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Wilson showcased her power on the stage as she performed numerous hit songs and welcomed country stars like Jelly Roll and Wynonna Judd to sing alongside her. But on her second night, she had a special treat for fans when Miranda Lambert made a special appearance for a duet of her hit 2005 song “Kerosene.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Although Lambert continues to release new music, with her latest album Palomino hitting shelves in 2022, “Kerosene” remains a top song in her discography. With the two teaming up for a special duet, fans could barely contain their excitement. And thankfully, phones were at the ready as the performance quickly made its way online.

With the two sharing the stage, fans loved the duet with many sharing comments like, “Miranda is the GOAT”, and “You go Lainey. You gorgeous sweetheart.”

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Brings Out Wynonna Judd for Superb Tom Petty Cover To Kick off Her Country’s Cool Again Tour in Nashville]

Lainey Wilson Shares How She Stays Grounded

Outside of performing with Lambert, Wilson also celebrated the opening of her new Bell Bottoms Up bar. Opening just in time for her Country’s Cool Again tour, Fox Nashville received a sneak peek at what fans will see when visiting.

BELL BOTTOMS UP! Here’s a sneak peek inside Lainey Wilson’s new bar in downtown Nashville. https://t.co/FAmFJvZonw https://t.co/XiUI8PWR8V — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) May 30, 2024

Outside of touring, a restaurant, and sharing the stage with Lambert, the stardom around Wilson is quickly growing to icon status. Speaking about the fame that surrounds her, Wilson explained to Fox News Digital that the most important thing to her was her “faith.” “I feel like there’s a few things that keep me grounded. My faith, most importantly.”

Sharing some insight on what keeps her grounded, Wilson added, “I run my mouth a lot, but I talk to God a lot too. I think it’s really important to stay as grounded as you possibly can. If that means picking up the phone, talking to your mama, talking to your family, talking to your nephews, surrounding yourself with the people who love you and who know you better than anybody, I think those are all the little tricks. That’s what I’m doing.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)