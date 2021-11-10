Missy Elliott Earns Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Surrounded by Friends Lizzo, Ciara, and Mona Scott-Young

On Monday (November 8), Grammy Award-winning artist, Missy Elliott, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The rapper called out her hometown and her fans for their support along her journey.

On Instagram, Elliott wrote, “#757 VA All Day! I am so Humbly Grateful🙏🏾💜 #hollywoodwalkoffame🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥I’ve had to climb over many obstacles & I have been through a lot…but through the grace of God I never gave up even when times have been tough I have FOUGHT! If I hadn’t I may not be receiving these accolades today… So that’s why I always try to ENCOURAGE each of you to keep PUSHING THROUGH when times get tough because your BLESSING may be right round the corner!🙌🏾& I Thank God for fans like you all who have supported me from Day 1 just know that I am Humbly GRATEFUL💜🙏🏾💜 November 8th #hollywoodwalkoffame“

Elliot was joined by some famous friends—Lizzo, Ciara, and Mona Scott-Young—to help accept her star. “I only have one thing to say to Hollywood Boulevard,” Lizzo said. “You’re welcome. You’re welcome. You are the brightest star in the universe Missy. I don’t have the history that they have with you but I watched you my entire life—I didn’t prepare anything today because I thought I was just coming to hang out and now I’m about to cry—I saw a superstar in you, but I also saw myself…and I never seen myself before and you live so boldly and so beautifully and so apologetically and so out loud. You have no idea what you have done for so many black girls. We don’t deserve you.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Missy Elliott and Ciara attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Missy Elliot at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Prior to receiving the star, Elliot shared with Variety that she is grateful for the honor.

“I am grateful and thankful,” she told the outlet. “When you get to this place in your career, when you get to be amongst so many stars, it’s a blessing. Even when people might think I’d taken off, I was still working constantly and never had the chance to realize what I’ve done to get me to this place. So I am thankful that I’m here, and to everyone who thought I can be amongst these stars, I am grateful for sure.”

Elliot burst onto the popular music landscape in 1997 with her album, Supa Dupa Fly, which included the hit track, “The Rain.” Elliott followed that up with a number of standouts, exhibiting a knack for wordplay and ingenuity, including “Work It” and “Get Ur Freak On.”

Fellow Virginian and famed producer Timbaland congratulated the 50-year-old Elliot on her achievement, saying on Twitter, “Va babe!!!!!!! Congrats to my sister @MissyElliott this well deserved”

Va babe!!!!!!! Congrats to my sister @MissyElliott this well deserved ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rh80TkBAZH — Timbaland (@Timbaland) November 8, 2021

New York Times best-selling writer Shea Serrano echoed Timbaland’s sentiments, saying succinctly, “fuck yes”

Main photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images