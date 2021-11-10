Justin Bieber Takes Avatar Form on Upcoming “Tour Stop”

Justin Bieber is following the way of ABBA and planning a virtual concert on Nov. 18, where he will appear and perform in avatar form.

“The groundbreaking collaboration will give fans a futuristic look into the metaverse, merging gaming, real-time motion-capture, and live musical performance into an immersive interactive experience,” read a statement on the show.

Partnering with the virtual entertainment company Wave, “Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience,” will give fans an immersive experience and another dimension to enjoy the artist’s music along with his upcoming physical tour, which is set to run in February through June of 2022.

“Justin Bieber is not only one of the world’s biggest artists, he is also one of the most forward-thinking,” said Adam Arrigo, CEO, Wave. “This partnership allows for limitless, virtual opportunities for him and his fans. By combining Wave’s technology with Justin’s creativity, we’ve created a unique, interactive experience that complements his upcoming physical tour.”

Arrigo added that the interactive experience with Bieber helps pave the way for other artists to incorporate a virtual concert, or “tour stop,” where they can to reach new audience members who may not be able to see a show in person or want a different kind of live experience now.

“I am a big believer in Wave and love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans,” said Bieber in a statement. “I’m excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans from all over the world. I can’t wait for them to check out this interactive performance.”

Photo courtesy of Def Jam