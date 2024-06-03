Morgan Wallen Allegedly Teasing New Music With Moody Instagram Photo in Studio

Morgan Wallen may be teasing new music after he posted a moody photo on Instagram from the studio. Allegedly, he’s been working on the follow-up to his recent album One Thing At A Time, which fans are eagerly awaiting. On June 1, he posted the pic on his Instagram stories alongside the chef emoji, cleverly insinuating that he’s “cooking” something up in the studio.

Recently, he’s shared clips of unreleased songs such as “Love Somebody,” “I Guess,” and “Lies, Lies, Lies.” Fans have been chomping at the bit for these to be officially released, and for news of another album in the works.

However, Wallen has been on his One Night At A Time Tour this year, and will continue for a while. His next stop is Virginia Beach on June 6, continuing through Minneapolis, Denver, Tampa, Charlotte, Arlington, Kansas City, and Las Vegas, where he will conclude the U.S. leg of the tour on August 9. He will then travel to Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the U.K., and Ireland, where the tour will conclude on September 8 in Dublin.

Is Morgan Wallen Working On New Music in the Midst of Touring and Legal Trouble?

Along with his tour, Morgan Wallen has also been busy with his various legal issues and problems with his bar. Currently, his felony charges are pending a court date after he was arrested in Nashville for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Eric Church’s bar. His original court date was scheduled for May 3, but was rescheduled for August 15. He played three shows from May 2 to 4 instead.

Additionally, Wallen has been dealing with setbacks concerning his bar, Morgan Wallen’s This Bar and Nashville Kitchen. Located on Broadway, the city council of Nashville recently rejected the proposal for a 20ft sign bearing Morgan Wallen’s name to be hung on the side of the building. The council cited his past negative behavior and harmful actions as to why they rejected the proposal.

Many council members spoke out about the proposal, claiming they didn’t want someone with a history of bad behavior to be lauded with an elaborate, prominent sign. The bar’s opening was pushed from Memorial Day weekend to Saturday, June 1. Despite the lack of a sign, the bar still experienced long lines of fans.

