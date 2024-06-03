Jack Blocker’s Acoustic Performance Reminds Us Why He “Should Have Won” ‘American Idol’

Everyone loves a scrappy underdog story, and Jack Blocker’s American Idol journey fit the bill perfectly. In fact, that journey very nearly didn’t happen, as Luke Bryan was initially the only judge willing to take a chance on Blocker. Thanks to the show’s first-ever crew vote, Lionel Richie changed his vote, sending the 25-year-old graphic artist to Hollywood. Blocker didn’t stop there, either. The Dallas, Texas native slayed covers of Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind” and David Bowie’s “Space Oddity,” blazing a trail to finale night. Fans were devastated when Blocker’s journey ended just shy of the title. He finished third behind season 22 winner Abi Carter and runner-up Will Moseley. Recently, Blocker proved to his social media following exactly why he “should have won” with an astounding acoustic performance.

“An Idol Without ‘American Idol'”: Jack Blocker Fans to Social Media Performance

The Top 5 American Idol finalists each released an original song ahead of the May 19 finale. Blocker’s contribution was the ballad “All Of Yours (To Give All of Mine),” a sweet, country-tinged tribute to his wife, Georgia.

May 24 marked a week of “All Of Yours (To Give All of Mine” being out in the world. The singer-songwriter commemorated the occasion by posting an acoustic performance to his Instagram page.

Trademark facial expressions and all, Blocker sang the words written for his high school sweetheart: ‘Cause I love you to pieces / And your dollar is not where my peace is.

One Instagram user wrote that they found themselves humming the tune throughout the day. “You are the man Jack Blocker!!!!!” they commented.

Other comments echoed that sentiment. “You are an idol without American Idol!” another user wrote. “Keep being you and thank you!”

‘American Idol’ Favorites Will Take Over CMA Fest

Season 22 has wrapped up, and fans are eagerly anticipating more memorable performances and original music from this year’s crop of talent. Fortunately, they won’t have to wait long. Half of season 22’s Top 10 finalists—including Blocker—are taking over CMA Fest 2024.

Runner-up Will Moseley will also perform, along with Top 5 finalists Triston Harper and Emmy Russell. Top 8 contestant Mia Matthews rounds out the season 22 roster at the 19 Takeover.

The free show starts at 4 p.m. Thursday (June 6) at 6th & Peabody Distillery in Nashville.

