Morgan Wallen’s Bar Reveals New Opening Date Amid Nashville Battle

While continuing to expand his career in country music, Morgan Wallen also looked to get into the restaurant business with his This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen. Like many country singers before him, the star sees the advantage of owning his own restaurant. The only problem—over the last few weeks, the singer has continuously hit snag after snag. But not willing to quit, it appears that Wallen’s bar is getting an official opening date just in time for the CMA Festival.

Videos by American Songwriter

In just a few days, Nashville will be taken over by country music fans as the CMA Festival kicks off on June 6 and will run through June 9. Not wanting to miss out, TC Restaurant Group shared the news that Wallen’s bar would open on June 1. Vice President of the TC Restaurant Group, Grant Burlingame, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome our first guests on Saturday, June 1, to This Bar leading into CMA Fest. This venue has been a labor of love for us and Morgan. His fans and music lovers alike will love the experiences they will find at This Bar. We’re proud to open its doors.”

[RELATED: Resurfaced Morgan Wallen ‘The Voice’ Audition Shows Why He Belongs in Nashville, Fans Say]

Morgan Wallen Receives A “No” To Sign Design

Continuing to face legal problems, Wallen watched the pressure mount as he moved to launch his bar. While wanting to open weeks ago, the TC Restaurant Group postponed the opening date due to being behind schedule. “When we open, we want This Bar to be an exceptional experience for guests. Unfortunately, the process requires more time, and we are not able to open and provide that experience this Memorial Day weekend. Rest assured it will be well worth the wait. We look forward to welcoming guests soon.”

Wanting to praise the workers who are bringing Wallen’s dreams to life, the statement added, “We’re proud of our team who has worked tirelessly to prepare Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen for opening. The ground-up construction of a six-story venue launching with hundreds of team members is a tremendous amount of work and a complex process.”

As for his legal issue, Wallen watched as his bar’s sign design was denied due to aerial encroachment. Councilwoman Delishia Porterfield discussed her vote, explaining, “We want to make sure that Nashville was a supportive place for everyone, so I don’t want to see a billboard with the name of a person who’s throwing chairs off of balconies and who is saying racial slurs, using the n-word, so I’m voting no.”

While voting no, it appears nothing is stopping Wallen from opening his bar.

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)