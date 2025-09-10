Morgan Wallen Stirs the Pot at Toronto Show Following Charley Crockett’s “Bro Country” Comments

Morgan Wallen has entered the chat. In June 2025, country singer Gavin Adcock set off an online firestorm when he mocked Beyoncé’s album Cowboy Carter as “not country.” Country singer Charley Crockett fired back, taking aim at “bro country.” Now, the genre’s highest-streaming artist has taken a side in the battle of Adcock vs. Crockett.

Gavin Adcock Opened for Morgan Wallen

A video from Morgan Wallen’s Sept. 4 concert at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is making the rounds on social media. In the clip, I’m the Problem tour opener Gavin Adcock holds up a Charley Crockett shirt onstage. The “Whiskey Glasses” singer, 32, then flips the shirt off with both hands and skips off in the other direction.

The reigning Entertainer of the Year’s stance is unsurprising given Crockett’s pointed comments seemingly directed at Wallen. “Hey country folks. @beyonce ain’t the source of your discontent,” the “I Am Not Afraid” crooner wrote in an Aug. 19 Instagram post. “It was 25 years of bro country. #1 country artist on earth listen’s to nothing but rap. Openly says he doesn’t really know any country music. Gotta respect his honesty.”

Crockett appeared to reference Wallen’s April 2025 appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, during which the man with 13 chart-topping country singles revealed, “I don’t listen to country music a whole lot. I think I’ve always kind of been that way.”

Crockett hasn’t publicly addressed his feud with Adcock since that Instagram post. However, he did apparently gift Adcock with 60 roses, along with his new record, Dollar a Day, which was released on Aug. 8.

What Did Gavin Adcock Say About Beyoncé?

Before Charley Crockett ever invoked Morgan Wallen, Gavin Adcock lashed out at Beyoncé during a live performance in June. “[You] can tell her we’re coming for her f—in’ ass,” he said. “That s— ain’t country music and it ain’t ever been country music and it ain’t gonna be country music.”

Notably, at the time, Cowboy Carter sat one spot above Adcock’s yet-to-be-released Own Worst Enemy album on Apple Music’s Country Albums chart.

