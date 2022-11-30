The Weeknd Announces 2023 European and Latin American Tour Dates

The Weeknd has announced a string of 2023 European and Latin American tour dates for his upcoming 2023 After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour.

The Diamond-certified artist’s announcement comes as an expansion of his recently-concluded North American tour. The European leg of the shows will kick off on June 10 in Manchester, UK at Etihad Stadium. Other stops include shows in Stockholm, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more. The tour ends on October 15 in Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida.

Kaytranada and Mike Dean will join The Weeknd on all European dates. More dates for 2023 will be announced soon, according to a press statement.

The Weeknd’s North American tour generated $130 million, including a $5 million check the artist donated to charity.

According to the press statement, “United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye will again partner with the U.N. World Food Programme to contribute funds from the second leg of the tour to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organization’s response to the unprecedented global hunger crisis. €1 from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK and the $1 equivalent in countries across Latin America will go to this important cause.

“The fund raised money during the North American leg of the tour through ticket sales, proceeds from an exclusive tour t-shirt, and a $500,000 donation directly from The Weeknd. The Weeknd’s corporate partners, tour venues, World Food Program USA board of directors and supporters also stepped up to contribute, as well as tour sponsor Binance, who contributed US$2 million to the fund.

“We are deeply appreciative and humbled by The Weeknd’s steadfast support, as well as that of his loyal fans and partners,” said Barron Segar, World Food Program USA president and CEO. “Abel is an inspiration to us all, and through his efforts, thousands of families will have food security and hope for a better future.”

“On stage and off stage, The Weeknd is bringing hope and happiness to millions of people across the globe,” said David Beasley, WFP executive director. “His inspirational XO Humanitarian Fund is a new dawn in the struggle to end global hunger at a time when we are seeing funding shrink and the threat of famine grow. As WFP’s Global Goodwill Ambassador, he is opening hearts and minds to our life-saving cause and offering millions the chance of a brighter tomorrow.”

The upcoming tour celebrates The Weeknd’s 2020 album, After Hours (hit single “Blinding Lights” was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist”), as well as his critically-acclaimed album Dawn FM, which was released January 2022.

TICKETS:

Europe: Tickets for the European shows go on sale starting Friday, December 2nd at 12pm local time. Fans who purchased tickets for 2022 After Hours Arena Tour in Europe can register HERE for presale access to the 2023 dates. Visit this EU FAQ page for any questions.

Tickets for the European shows go on sale starting Friday, December 2nd at 12pm local time. Fans who purchased tickets for 2022 After Hours Arena Tour in Europe can register HERE for presale access to the 2023 dates. Visit this EU FAQ page for any questions. Colombia: Tickets for Colombia shows go on sale starting Saturday, December 3rd at 9am local time.

Tickets for Colombia shows go on sale starting Saturday, December 3rd at 9am local time. Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina Tickets go on sale for shows in Mexico (at 2pm local time), Brazil (at 10am local time) and Chile (at 11am local time) starting Thursday, December 8th. On sale information will be announced soon for Argentina.

Tickets go on sale for shows in Mexico (at 2pm local time), Brazil (at 10am local time) and Chile (at 11am local time) starting Thursday, December 8th. On sale information will be announced soon for Argentina. All tickets and additional info will be available at TheWeeknd.com/tour.

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023 EUROPE TOUR DATES:

Sat Jun 10 – Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

Wed Jun 14 – Horsens, Denmark – Nordstern Arena

Sat Jun 17 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

Tue Jun 20 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Sat Jun 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijiff ArenA

Wed Jun 28 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

Sun Jul 2 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

Tue Jul 4 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Merkur Spiel Arena

Fri Jul 7 – London, UK– London Stadium

Tue Jul 11 – Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium

Fri Jul 14 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Tue Jul 18 – Madrid, Spain – Cívitas Metropolitano

Thu Jul 20 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Sat Jul 22 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

Wed Jul 26 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo La Maura

Sat Jul 29 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Tue Aug 1 – Bordeaux, France – Matmut Atlantique

Fri Aug 4 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

Sun Aug 6 – Prague, Czech Republic – Letnany Airport

Wed Aug 9 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Sat Aug 12 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN TOUR 2023 LATIN AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 29 – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

Wed Oct 4 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín

Sat Oct 7 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

Tue Oct 10 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

Fri Oct 13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Hipódromo de San Isidro

Sun Oct 15 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

The Weeknd (Photo: Republic Records)