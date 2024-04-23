Mötley Crüe Inks New Deal with Big Machine Records, Sets Release Date for New Music

Legendary rock band Mötley Crüe announced today (April 23) that they’ve inked a new record deal with Big Machine Records. The result is a Platinum-selling rock band teaming up with a Nashville-based powerhouse to release new music. Their new single “Dogs of War” will hit streaming platforms this Friday (April 26). The track will mark their first release in five years.

This is not the first time that Big Machine and Mötley Crüe have worked together. The label released Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute to Mötley Crüe in 2014. The collection featured country artists like Gretchen Wilson, Darius Rucker, Cassadee Pope, LeAnn Rimes, and many more covering Crue’s biggest hits. Vince Neil also joined Justin Moore for a rendition of “Home Sweet Home.” The album saw chart success with a No. 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200 all-genre albums chart and a No. 2 debut on the Top Country Albums chart.

Mötley Crüe Are Excited to Join Big Machine Records

Mötley Crüe talked about their new deal in a joint statement. “We are thrilled to announce the forthcoming release of our new music through Big Machine Records,” the band shared. “Scott [Borchetta]’s been a friend and supporter of the band for a long time, and we loved collaborating on the Nashville Outlaws album in 2014,” they added. “We’re very happy to know our music will be in the best of hands with Scot and his exceptional team at Big Machine.”

Big Machine Label Group chairman and CEO, Scott Borchetta also spoke about the new partnership. “Growing up in Southern California, I was in Hollywood when these new sheriffs showed up and took over the city,” he recalled. “It was loud, it was powerful, it was game-changing. Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, and Tommy Lee, along with new guitarist John 5, have reignited the flame with ferocious new Crue music,” he added. “Fans will unite… SHOUT!”

Earlier this month, Sixx shared a hint about what’s to come on social media. “New Crue coming up right around the corner,” he wrote on Twitter. “People who have heard it say it’s a powerful cross between country and hip-hop.”

Fans will find out if that’s true in just three days.

Featured Image by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK