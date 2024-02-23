Moves Like Jagger: Check Out the Rolling Stones Frontman’s Gym Playlist

Maroon 5 famously sang about wanting to have “Moves Like Jagger,” but what gets Mick Jagger moving when he hits the gym? The Rolling Stones frontman has provided an answer to that question, by compiling a playlist that you can check out on Apple Music.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Sometimes I like to exercise in silence, other times I like to be in the gym with Mozart,” the 80-year-old rock legend writes in an introductory note to his list. “[B]ut most of the time I enjoy exercising to music like this…”

[Buy Rolling Stones Concert Tickets]

The “Mick Jagger: Music That Moves Me” playlist features 23 songs, offering up a mix of rock, pop, soul, funk, hip hop, EDM, and World Music. Among the tracks are tunes by The Chemical Brothers, Daft Punk, Prince, Fatboy Slim, Sly and Family Stone, Marvin Gaye, The Human League, Curtis Mayfield, James Brown, The 1975, The O’Jays, and—surprise, surprise—The Rolling Stones and Jagger himself.

Two Stones tracks are featured on the list the new tune “Mess It Up” from the band’s 2023 album, Hackney Diamonds, and the Alok remix version of the group’s 2020 single “Living in a Ghost Town.”

Jagger also picked his song “God Gave Me Everything,” a collaboration with Lenny Kravitz that appeared on his 2001 solo album Goddess in the Doorway, to include on the playlist.

[RELATED: The Rolling Stones Vying for First-Ever Brit Award; Call on Fans for Their Help]

Other noteworthy tunes featured on the list are Prince and the Revolution’s “Erotic City,” Fatboy Slim’s “The Rockafeller Skank,” a remix of The O’Jays’ “For the Love of Money,” Sly and Family Stone’s “If You Want Me to Stay,” The Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me,” and Mayfield’s “Move On Up.”

Fans React to Jagger’s Playlist

A variety of fans took to the comments section on Jagger’s X page to share their reactions to the playlist.

One fan wrote, “When I exercise to The Stones I always end up singing and dancing instead.”

Another commented, “Would think you would need nothing more than Hackney Diamonds to exercise to! This new album is the best Stones album since Some Girls in my mind – can’t stop playing it.”

A third wrote, “My favorite band of all time. Keep singing, keep moving, Mick.”

2024 Tour Plans

Jagger likely is working out a bit harder than usual these days to get ready for The Rolling Stones’ upcoming 2024 North American tour in support of Hackney Diamonds. As previously reported, the 19-date trek kicks off April 28 in Houston and runs through a July 17 concert in Santa Clara, California.

Tickets for the dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

Rolling Stones Are Nominated for a Brit Award

Before the tour starts, The Rolling Stones will compete for a prestigious Brit Award in the Alternative/Rock Act category. The band is facing off for the honor against Blur, Bring Me the Horizon, Young Fathers, and Yussef Dayes.

The Brit Awards are the U.K.’s equivalent to the Grammys. The Rolling Stones have been nominated four previous times for a Brit honor over the years, but have never won.

The 2024 Brit Awards will be held on March 2 at the O2 arena in London and will air live on the U.K. channels ITV1 and ITVX.

Here is the full “Mick Jagger: Music That Moves Me” playlist:

“Block Rocking Beats” – The Chemical Brothers “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” – Daft Punk “Mess It Up” – The Rolling Stones “Erotic City” – Prince and the Revolution “Murder She Wrote” – Chaka Demus and Pliers “The Rockafeller Skank” – Fatboy Slim “Tondo” – Disclosure and Eko Roosevelt “Living in a Ghost Town (Alok Remix)” – The Rolling Stones “Mangwana” – Faze Action feat. Zeke Manyika “E Samba” – Junior Jack “If You Want Me to Stay” – Sly and Family Stone “Got to Give It Up” – Marvin Gaye “Don’t You Want Me” – The Human League “Satisfaction” – Benny Benassi and The Biz “Common Person” – Burna Boy “Move On Up” – Curtis Mayfield “There Was a Time” – James Brown and the Famous Flames “God Gave Me Everything” – Mick Jagger and Lenny Kravitz “Sex” – The 1975 “No Diggity” – Blackstreet feat. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen “For the Love of Money (Grizz Remix)” – The O’Jays “Big Belly Man” – Mac Fingal “One True Light” – Crazy P

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sometimes I like to exercise in silence, other times I like to be in the gym with Mozart – but most of the time I enjoy exercising to music like this: https://t.co/HjMbmf1zBp@AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/elZQZmKVDq — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) February 23, 2024 Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Rolling Stones