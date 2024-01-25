The Rolling Stones Vying for First-Ever Brit Award; Call on Fans for Their Help

The Rolling Stones have been nominated for a prestigious Brit Award in the Alternative/Rock Act category, and the band is encouraging fans to vote and vote often so the rock legends can score their first-ever trophy at the event. The Stones are facing off for the honor against Blur, Bring Me the Horizon, Young Fathers, and Yussef Dayes.

The 2024 Brit Awards will be held on March 2 at the O2 arena in London. The event will air live on the U.K. channels ITV1 and ITVX.

Voting Details

Winners of the genre awards, including Alternative/Rock Act category, will be determined by a public vote via Instagram. Voting will be open from February 1 at 6 a.m. ET through February 15 at 12 p.m. ET.

The Rolling Stones took to their social media pages to explain how the voting works. Fans worldwide can submit up to six votes each day for most days, while they will be able to submit up to 12 votes on February 8, 9, 14, and 15.

You can vote once a day for The Stones by posting #BRITsVoteRollingStones in the comments on the Brit Awards’ Instagram post for the Alternative/Rock Act category.

If you post an Instagram reel, tag @BRITs, and use the #BRITsVoteRollingStones hashtag in the caption, The Stones will receive five votes. Your video can be any clip and posted on any account.

Other Nominees

Other artists who have received nominations in various categories include Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, boygenius, Blink-182, Paramore, Lewis Capaldi, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Noah Kahan, Meghan Trainor, and Caroline Polachek. You can check out the full list of 2024 nominees at Brits.co.uk.

The Stones’ Previous Brit Award Nominations

The Brit Awards are the U.K.’s equivalent to the Grammys. The Rolling Stones have been nominated four previous times over the years, but have never won.

The band was nominated for the Best British Group prize in 1977. The Stones received nods for the British Video of the Year honor in 1995 and 1996, respectively, for “Love Is Strong” and “Like a Rolling Stone.” Most recently, the group was nominated in the Best British Live Act category in 2013.

The Stones’ Brit Award nomination comes on the heel of the 2023 release of their acclaimed studio effort Hackney Diamonds, which topped the U.K. albums chart for two non-consecutive weeks.

2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, The Rolling Stones have lined up a 2024 North American tour in support of Hackney Diamonds. The 19-date trek kicks off April 28 in Houston and runs through a July 17 concert in Santa Clara, California.

Tickets for the dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

