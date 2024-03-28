Mick Jagger’s Son Can’t Unsee His Dad Dancing His Heart Out to “Moves Like Jagger”

Who better to watch dance along to “Moves Like Jagger” than Mick Jagger himself? The Rolling Stones frontman has taken to his social media pages to post a hilarious video of him at a bar dancing along crazily to a cover band that’s playing the Maroon 5 smash hit.

In the clip, the 80-year-old rock legend grins broadly as he flails his arms and delivers some funky moves, while the band is seen playing in the background and a woman laughs hysterically off camera. A sign above the stage reads “Mustique Blues Festival.”

The post is accompanied by a note that reads, “Moves like who! … Music by Splash.”

Jagger has a residence on Mustique, a Caribbean island that’s part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A little internet detective work identifies the venue Jagger was dancing at as Basil’s Bar, a popular seaside watering hole that opened in 1976. According to the bar’s website, “Over the years, Basil’s has become a cult spot for music legends, featuring sets from artists such as Mick Jagger, Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams.”

Basil’s also hosts the Mustique Blues Festival, which in 2024 ran from January 24 to February 7.

Mick Jagger’s Son and Various Fans Reacted to the Video

Jagger’s video prompted many fans, and at least one of his family members, to share their reactions in the comments section of his Instagram.

Mick’s 24-year-old son Lucas seemed to be a bit embarrassed by his famous father, writing, “Dadda WHO PUT U UP TO THis[?]”

In response to Lucas’ note, a fan commented, “your Dadda is my hero!!!! We love the man!!!!!!”

Another fan reacted to the clip by writing, “I adore your youthful energy … always full of beans and smiling!!”

A third fan wrote, “This is the greatest most meta thing that’s ever existed.”

About “Moves Like Jagger”

Maroon 5 topped the Billboard Hot 100 with “Moves Like Jagger” for four non-consecutive weeks in 2011. The song, which celebrates Jagger’s iconic stage moves, also features Christina Aguilera.

Jagger has admitted that he’s a fan of the song in multiple interviews.

“It’s very catchy. It’s funny,” Jagger told The Sun back in 2012. “Only thing is, it puts pressure on me when I go out dancing!”

He added, “I wish I had written it. But wouldn’t that be weird? It’s not really like a Maroon 5 song, so they’re probably as surprised by the success of it as I am.”

The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour Plans

The way Jagger was moving and grooving at that bar, it looks like he’ll be ready to go when The Rolling Stones hit the road this year.

As previously reported, The Stones’ tour in support of their 2023 album, Hackney Diamonds, kicks off April 28 in Houston. The 19-date North American trek is plotted out through a July 17 show in Santa Clara, California.

Tickets for the dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

