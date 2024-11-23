Reviewing Every Must-Hear New Country and Americana Song for This Week (11/18-11/22)

It’s the final New Music Friday before the holiday season gets into full swing. As a result, we don’t have that many new country and Americana songs to sift through this week. However, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. This week’s batch of releases is a case of quality over quantity.

Videos by American Songwriter

There aren’t any “big names” on this week’s list. However, fans of independent country music will see several familiar artists. We’ve got new music from Benjamin Tod, Vincent Neil Emerson, JD Clayton, and more.

Must-Hear New Country and Americana Songs from This Week

“Turn the Devil Away” by Benjamin Tod and Jesse Daniel 🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵

Benjamin Tod told American Songwriter about his recording session with Jesse Daniel in an interview about Shooting Star earlier this year. “I just got out of the studio with Jesse Daniel. Me and him cut two tracks, we wrote a track together. That is in a more traditional honky tonk vein,” he revealed. Earlier this week, they released the original track “Turn the Devil Away” along with a cover of “A Few Ole Country Boys.”

“Turn the Devil Away” shows Tod once again stepping outside of the folk singer/songwriter box he’s been in for most of his career and, much like his honky tonk album, this is gold.

“Midnight Run” by Ags Connolly 🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵

Ags Connolly has the perfect voice for classic country music. As a result, his new album Your Pal Slim: Songs of James Hand is full of great country songs. In fact, it was almost impossible to pick one from the 12-track collection. In the end, though, “Midnight Run” took the top spot. I’ve heard several versions of this song and Connolly’s version is one of the best.

“Rodeo Clown” by Vincent Neil Emerson 🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵

If I were to assemble a list of the most underrated modern country songwriters, Vincent Neil Emerson would be near the top and this new song is a great example of why. Not only does Emerson know how to write a top-tier country song, but he also has a great voice. On top of that, his backing band is airtight. All of that is on full display on “Rodeo Clown.”

“The Road” by Silverada and Rob Leines 🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵

This is a killer combination. In my opinion, Silverada is one of the best bands in country music today. Add Rob Leines and the songwriting of Danny O’Keefe to the mix and you’ve got the recipe for one of the best new country songs of the week.

“Your Favorite Christmas Song” by JD Clayton 🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵

I’d usually say that any time before Thanksgiving is too early for Christmas music but this new tune from JD Clayton is just too good to pass up. It’s fun, swinging, and fits perfectly with his style. “Christmas music can so easily become cheesy. So, I wanted to make something that poked fun at that and felt really fun,” he said about the original holiday tune in a press release.

Give this one a spin, who knows, it might be your new favorite Christmas song.

Featured Image by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images