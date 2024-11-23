Is There a New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight, November 23, 2024?

Every once in a while, Saturday Night Live takes a bit of a break. And it looks like fans can expect such a break this week.

There will be no new episode of Saturday Night Live today, November 23. Instead of a new episode, NBC will air a previous episode (specifically the September 28 episode featuring host Jean Smart) instead. That episode was the Season 50 premiere of Saturday Night Live and marked the hosting debut of the Emmy-winning actress. It also marked the first Saturday Night Live musical performance for country crossover artist Jelly Roll.

The lack of a new episode happens almost every year to give the hardworking cast and crew behind Saturday Night Live a bit of a break before the holidays.

Fans can also expect a lack of a new episode on November 30, as it is the weekend after Thanksgiving. Viewers can still get down on some SNL, though. Next week’s slot will air a rerun of the October 5 episode hosted by Nat Bargatze and featuring musical guest Coldplay.

On Thanksgiving Day, fans can also enjoy a compilation of the show’s Thanksgiving-themed bits from the last 50 years of SNL. The episode will run for two hours and start at 8:00 pm central time on NBC.

What Happened On The Latest New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’?

Charli XCX blew everyone out of the water with her performances of “360” and “Sympathy Is A Knife” from her recent chart-topping album Brat. The English pop star also hosted last week’s episode as well, and we have to say she did a pretty incredible job.

The November 16 episode was loaded with gags as per usual, complete with a sequel to Ariana Grande’s bridesmaid speech from earlier this season and a few bits about the recent release of the Wicked musical-to-film adaptation, also starring Ariana Grande.

The next new episode of Saturday Night Live will air on December 7. That episode will feature host Paul Mescal, who stars in the recently released epic action film Gladiator II. The musical guest for the first episode back after Thanksgiving will be singer/songwriter Shaboozey.

Photo by Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

