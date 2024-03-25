My Morning Jacket Announce 2024 Co-Headlining Tour With Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Alternative rock outfit My Morning Jacket are ready to kick off a brief fall 2024 tour through the US, and they’re not going alone. The upcoming Eye To Eye Tour will be a co-headline effort with indie rock band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. The tour will mainly include stops on the Eastern side of the US. My Morning Jacket will tour the West Coast before the co-headlining tour kicks off.

The My Morning Jacket 2024 Tour will begin on September 10 in Wilmington, North Carolina at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The tour will end on September 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park, unless additional dates are added.

“We were lucky enough to see Nathaniel and some of the Night Sweats at Preservation Hall in New Orleans some years ago,” said frontman Jim James in a press release for the tour. “Our minds were blown, our hearts were opened, and we got swept up in the joy of it all. We are so happy to share the stage with these fine folks for a run full of peace, love, music, and fun!”

Come later this year, we’re hitting the road for the co-headlining EYE TO EYE Tour with our friends, the one and only @NRateliff & The Night Sweats! We've waited so long to share the stage together, and now it's finally happening for a full run! pic.twitter.com/nRherhMEJI — my morning jacket (@mymorningjacket) March 25, 2024

A presale event for this killer co-headlining tour will launch on March 26 and 27 at 10:00 am EDT over at Ticketmaster. You can get details on the artist presale via My Morning Jacket’s website.

General on-sale will start on March 29 at 10:00 am EDT. Once general on-sale goes live, it would be a smart move to check what’s still available on Stubhub. This secondary ticketing platform is a great spot to score last-minute tickets, and all purchases are protected by the FanProtect Program.

Get your tickets to see My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats before they sell out!

September 10 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

September 12 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

September 13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

September 14 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 16 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

September 18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

September 19 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

September 24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 28 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

