New Bodycam Footage Shows Missing College Student Riley Strain Speaking to Nashville Police

Twenty-two-year-old college student Riley Strain went missing on the night of March 8 in Nashville. His friends last saw him after he was asked to leave Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge bar for unspecified reasons. Family, friends, volunteer rescue groups, and the Metro Nashville Police Department have been looking for the missing man for weeks. Recently released bodycam footage shows Strain having a brief but pleasant interaction with a Nashville PD officer.

On Monday (March 18), the Nashville police released bodycam footage that clearly shows the missing student. According to Nashville Fox affiliate WZTV, the officer’s camera captured the exchange on Gay Street south of the Woodland Street bridge.

Officer Reginald Young was in the area responding to a call when he encountered the college student. Officer Young asked Strain, “How you doing, sir?” Strain replied with, “Good, how are you?” Officer Young said, “Good,” and the interaction ended.

“Riley did not seem distressed,” the police department said in a statement. “Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call and remained on that portion of Gay Street for 45 minutes. No video has been discovered that shows Riley away from Gay Street after the 9:52 p.m. timeframe.”

The day before police released this video, a pair of TikTokers found Strain’s bank card near the river.

Riley Strain’s Removal from 32 Bridge

Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge bar released a statement about Strain’s removal from the establishment shortly after his family reported him missing. “During Riley’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic beverage and two waters. At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of the building,” the statement read, in part.

Strain’s family later reported that he and his friends had visited bars owned by Garth Brooks and Miranda Lambert. However, they claimed that he did not seem drunk when they spoke to him. The conversation took place before he entered 32 Bridge.

