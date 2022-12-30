Nashville’s NYE Bash to See Star-Studded Collaborations

Country music and countdowns, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash is once again gearing up to be one of Music City’s biggest nights.

The New Year’s Eve celebration will rock Nashville into 2023 with dozens of show-stopping performances. The event will also see some once-in-a-lifetime collaborations from some of the brightest stars in country music.

Hosted by today’s country hitmakers Jimmie Allen and Elle King alongside Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will be brimming with uniquely paired performances. The evening includes collaborations from Allen and rapper Flo Rida, Kelsea Ballerini and Wynonna Judd, and Sheryl Crow and Ashley McBryde. Steve Miller Band’s Steve Miller teams with King Calaway, Thomas Rhett joins forces with Riley Green, and Zac Brown Band collaborates with The War And Treaty – all helping to ring in the new year in style.

The five-hour broadcast, airing live from Music City, will feature 50 back-to-back performances from legends and rising stars alike alongside the collaborative spectacles. Other appearances include the previously announced performers King, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker, and Lainey Wilson.

Nashville will count down with the East Coast at midnight and keep the party going through midnight Central Time with the Nashville’s trademark Music Note Drop. The celebration will air live on December 31, starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The event will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Last year’s inaugural New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash was a night of music and memories. The event played host to Aldean, Allen, Ballerini, Rucker, and Bentley alongside acts like Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, BRELAND, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, and Lady A.

Get a glimpse of what last year’s celebration was like, below.

Photo: ABC/Karen Neal