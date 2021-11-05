Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Drop New LP, ‘The Future’

Today (November 5), rowdy and popular band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats released their latest LP, The Future, the group’s third studio record.

Check out the debut single from the album here below.

The group is slated to play The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. Earlier this year, the band made its debut on Saturday Night Live, playing one song, “Redemption,” from the 2021 film, Palmer, which starred Justin Timberlake.

According to a statement about the new album release: “Recorded at Rateliff’s own Broken Creek Studio outside of Denver, The Future was produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Patrick Meese (The Night Sweats) and James Barone (Beach House)—who were the team behind Rateliff’s acclaimed 2020 solo album And It’s Still Alright. Additional production was added by musician, engineer and producer Elijah Thompson (Father John Misty, Richard Swift) while Jenny Lewis, Jess Wolfe and Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso) contributed backing vocals.”

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS

THE FUTURE

1. The Future

2. Survivor

3. Face Down In The Moment

4. Something Ain’t Right

5. Love Me Till I’m Gone

6. Baby I Got Your Number

7. What If I

8. I’m On Your Side

9. So Put Out

10. Oh, I

11. Love Don’t

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS LIVE

November 5—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre*

November 6—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre*

November 13—New Orleans, LA—Tipitina’s

December 3—Vail, CO—Vail Snow Days

December 16—Denver, CO—The Mission Ballroom†

December 17—Denver, CO—The Mission Ballroom†

*with Nick Hakim

†with Preservation Hall Jazz Band

BOLD—Sold out

Photo by Danny Clinch / Sacks & Co.