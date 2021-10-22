NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Drops New Album

NBA star Kawhi Leonard has released a new album, Culture Jam, today (October 22).

The new LP, which will feature Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign, Wale, and more, is a collaboration between Leonard and music executive Eesean Bolden.

Leonard, who is injured (knee) this year and likely will not play much of this season for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, said that a portion from each song stream from the album will go to the charity Mamba & Mambacita, which was started in the name of fallen NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi.

“It’s just something that could uplift our community. And a portion of each stream is gonna go to the Mamba & Mambacita [Sports] Foundation,” Leonard said, according to Complex. “It’s just something good for the community, you know what I mean?”

On Tuesday (Oct. 19), Leonard shared a new track, “Bestie,” which features A Boogie With Da Hoodie and Capella Grey. Watch the video below.

Reportedly, Leonard intends to release the new music in two parts, with Culture Jam Part 1 coming Friday (Oct. 22) and Part 2 slated for another time in the future.

Culture Jam posted on Instagram earlier this week, saying, “In the studio cooking up something for you guys. Project done, @liluzivert blessed.”

Today (Oct.22), Culture Jam posted the track listing, which you can see below.