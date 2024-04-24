Watch Van Halen’s Michael Anthony Perform Classic Rock Tunes with Green Day’s Side Project, The Coverups

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers from two different eras joined forces recently when Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony made a surprise appearance at a concert by The Coverups, the cover-band side project of Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt.

Videos by American Songwriter

The show took place on Saturday, April 20, at the Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, California. Fan-shot footage has been posted online of Anthony playing the Van Halen classic “Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love” with The Coverups, as well as a raucous version of KISS’ “Rock and Roll All Nite” with Green Day’s Tré Cool sitting in on drums.

[Buy Green Day Concert Tickets]

In a video clip, before the “Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love” performance, Armstrong said, “I want to say thank you, Michael, for an unbelievable catalog of music that has changed the history of rock ‘n’ roll. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

According to Setlist.fm, Anthony also played a version of the Van Halen hit “Dance the Night Away” with The Coverups. In addition, Tré Cool played on a version of Blondie’s “One Way of Another,” with his wife, Sara Rose Wright, singing lead vocals on the tune.

[RELATED: Watch Green Day Perform American Idiot Fan-Favorite Tracks for the First Time in Nearly Two Decades]

Anthony Posted About the Concert on Social Media

Anthony also posted a couple of video clips from the concert on his social media pages, along with a note that read, “Had a great time Saturday night jammin’ at the Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa with The Coverups!”

His post prompted Armstrong to comment, “Let’s do it again!! Your vocals are on another level!!” to which Anthony responded with thumbs-up and fire emojis.

More About The Coverups

The Coverups show also featured versions of classic songs by the Ramones, The Pretenders, Bryan Adams, Blondie, The Clash, David Bowie, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Nirvana, Cheap Trick, and many others.

At The Coverups’ previous concert, which took place on March 1 at London’s historic 100 Club, Courtney Love made a surprise appearance. Love sang her old band Hole’s “Celebrity Skin,” Bowie’s “Suffragette City,” and Cheap Trick’s “Surrender.”

Green Day’s and Anthony’s 2024 Tour Plans

Green Day will launch a European leg of The Saviors Tour on May 30 in Monto do Gozo, Spain. The trek runs through a June 29 concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The band will then head out on a North American leg of the trek with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas. The outing is plotted out from a July 29 show in Washington, D.C., through a September 28 gig in San Diego.

As previously reported, Anthony will be taking part in Sammy Hagar’s The Best of All Worlds Tour, which begins on July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and winds down on August 31 in St. Louis. The trek, which will feature Hagar backed by Anthony, guitar whiz Joe Satriani, and veteran drummer Jason Bonham, will focus mainly on celebrating the music of Van Halen.

Tickets for Green Day’s concerts and The Best of All Worlds shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.