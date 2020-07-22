NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear Rinehart Performs on Martin Guitar’s ‘Jam In Place’

This week’s Martin Guitar “Jam in Place” session features Bear Rinehart, lead vocalist and guitarist of rock band NEEDTOBREATHE. Playing a Dreadnought Jr and CEO-8, Bear performs several songs acoustically, including “Survival” and “Hang On” off of the band’s highly anticipated upcoming album, Out of Body, due for release on August 28th. The band introduced Out of Body in April with the release of the anthemic lead single “Hang On,” which could easily be the next summertime sing-along as everyone emerges from quarantine and is guided by endurance and an outward look at time, highlighted with positive energy.

On Out of Body, the platinum-certified trio—Bear Rinehart [vocals, guitar], Seth Bolt [bass, vocals] and Josh Lovelace [keys, vocals] — examine life, family, and friends through a youthful prism. The guys take stock of not only two decades as a band, but also first-time fatherhood and the future over a rich soundtrack of soulful rock with a stadium-size scope and poetic intimacy. After spending a week at a beach house in Charleston to gather thoughts and ideas, the trio headed to Nashville, to record alongside producers Cason Cooley and Jeremy Lutito. As they cultivated a team atmosphere, the songs organically came to life.

Tune in to Martin Guitar’s Facebook every Tuesday in August at 7 PM CST to catch the series. Watch Rinehart’s session here.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Cowart