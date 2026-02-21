Neil Young To Release a “Must Hear” Live Album Recorded in 1997 With Crazy Horse, Debuts Live “Big Crime” Video

Neil Young has revealed plans to release a new archival live album he recorded with his frequent backing band Crazy Horse in 1997. Hard Luck Stories will feature renditions of rarely played Young songs from an intimate show at the Trocadero Transfer club in San Francisco.

Neil reported in a post on his Neil Young Archives website that the album will initially be available digitally exclusively to subscribers to the site. It later will be included in the upcoming Volume 4 of his Neil Young Archives box set series, which he says will be released in late 2026 or 2027.

“Hard Luck Stories is a full-on Crazy Horse classic,” Young wrote. “[T]his is a must hear for every Crazy Horse fan. If you think you have heard the Horse, think again! Turn it up. Massive guitars, bass and drums. Unheard, Crazy Horse classic songs.”

Young continued to express enthusiastic praise for the album.

“This is what NYA is all about,” he wrote. “Amazing unheard performances of songs rarely if ever played live. “You are there with a crowd of 200 people. The vibe is amazing in that club. … [I]t is a pure joy to hear the Horse live these songs, sometimes with Larry Cragg on his Hammond B3 organ.”

Neil added, “When I found this I was blown away. I am speechless when I hear this.” He also shared, “I am about to send it to [Crazy Horse members] Billy [Talbot], Ralph [Molina] and Poncho [Sampedro] to blow their minds. I know it will.”

More About the Show Recorded for the ‘Hard Luck Stories’ Album

According to Setlist.fm, Young and Crazy Horse played at the Trocadero Transfer on May 8, 1997.

Neil revealed a list of eight songs that will be featured on Hard Luck Stories. They are the title track, “Slip Away,” “Big Time,” “Razor Love,” “Hippie Dream,” “Truth Be Known,” “I’m The Ocean,” and “Don’t Be Denied.” “Hard Luck Stories” and “Hippie Dream” are from Young’s 1986 album Landing On Water. “I’m The Ocean,” and “Truth Be Known” appeared on Mirror Ball, Neil’s 1995 collaborative album with Pearl Jam. “Slip Away” and “Big Time” are from Young’s 1996 album with Crazy Horse, Broken Arrow. “Razor Love” wasn’t released until 2000, appearing on Silver & Gold. “Don’t Be Denied” dates back to the 1973 live album Time Fades Away.

Meanwhile, Young also shared a status update on Volume 4 of his Neil Young Archives box-set series. He said he was “having a blast” putting the multimedia collection together with his studio collaborators Niko Bolas and John Hanlon.

“We are gathering all kinds of amazing performances, films and recordings for you to enjoy,” Young revealed. “It is a pleasure to revisit these moments. We are working hard on getting them to you. Unseen concert films, musical journeys from 1987 [to] 2004. I hope you love it. It sure is fun putting it all together for you. More highlights coming soon.”

Volume 3 of the Neil Young Archives series was released in September 2024. It featured material spanning from 1976 to 1987.

Young Released a Video of a Live Performance of His Song “Big Crime”

In other news, Young debuted a video capturing what he says was the first live performance of his new song “Big Crime.” The clip features Neil and his current backing band The Chrome Hearts playing the angry protest tune during soundcheck at a concert in Chicago on August 27, 2025. You can watch the video now at Young’s official YouTube channel.

The performance apparently also will be included on Young and The Chrome Hearts’ forthcoming live album, As Time Explodes. The album will be released as a limited-edition two-LP on April 18 as part of the 2026 Record Store Day event.

(Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)