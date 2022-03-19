Neil Young Announces New Box Set

Neil Young announced the upcoming fourth installment of his “Official Release Series.”

Young will release a new box set that includes his classic ’80s records: Hawks & Doves, Re•ac•tor, and This Note’s for You, as well as his Eldorado EP, which was previously released only in Japan and Australia.

The new box set is available both as vinyl albums or CDs and can be pre-ordered now. The collection will be released on April 29.

Fans can purchase the ORS Vol 4 CD box set through all retailers; the vinyl box set will be available at indie stores and The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA). All Greedy Hand Store purchases of ORS Vol 4 box sets come with free hi-res digital audio downloads from the Xstream Store at NYA.

Pre-orders can also be made HERE.

Young, of course, has rocketed to the top of public consciousness these days thanks to the ultimatum he posed to the popular streaming platform Spotify. He told the streamer it was either him or podcaster Joe Rogan, who, Young claimed, was giving out harmful misinformation when it came to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Young’s move was followed by other big names, including Joni Mitchell and India.Arie, both of whom requested that their music be removed from Spotify, as well, due to what they perceived was unacceptable behavior by Rogan.

ORS Vol 4 Track Listing:

Hawks & Doves:

1. Little Wing

2. The Old Homestead

3. Lost in Space

4. Captain Kennedy

5. Stayin’ Power

6. Coastline

7. Union Man

8. Comin’ Apart at Every Nail

9. Hawks & Doves

Re•ac•tor

1. Opera Star

2. Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze

3. T-Bone

4. Get Back on It

5. Southern Pacific

6. Motor City

7. Rapid Transit

8. Shots

This Note’s For You

1. Ten Men Workin’

2. This Note’s for You

3. Coupe de Ville

4. Life In The City

5. Twilight

6. Married Man

7. Sunny Inside

8. Can’t Believe Your Lyin’

9. Hey Hey

10. One Thing

Eldorado

1. Cocaine Eyes

2. Don’t Cry

3. Heavy Love

4. On Broadway

5. Eldorado