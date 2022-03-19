Kanye West’s Grammy Performance Reportedly Cancelled; The Game Speaks Out

According to reports, Kanye West’s performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards, which are set to be hosted by comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, has reportedly been cancelled due to West’s behavior online.

The awards show, which is slated for April 3, will no longer welcome West to perform, according to HipHopDx and other sources.

Sources close to West have said he received a phone call on Friday night (March 18) telling him that his appearance has been removed from the show because of “disturbing online behavior.”

Recently, West has been threatening others online, including comedian Pete Davidson, who is reportedly dating West’s ex-wife, model, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian. West has also been going at it with Noah and comedian D.L. Hughley.

West’s 2021 album, Donda, is up for Album of the Year. And the Recording Academy is reportedly worried that West and Noah may get into a fracas if the two are in the same room together.

Rapper The Game, who collaborated with West on the 2021 hit, “Eazy,” took to Instagram to confirm the news and rail against both The Grammy Awards and Instagram.

The Game wrote in a lengthy post on the social media platform, “Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals,” he wrote in the caption. “In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming.

“Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown, especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions. We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.”

The Game continued, “Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you’re ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole. I for one, have never been scared to speak my mind even understanding what the consequences may be. I can’t sleep at night knowing I was quiet about issues burning holes in my heart or narratives incorrectly pushed by the mass agenda to create a mindset that the person at hand is krazy or has issues internally that are beyond repair.

“I say all this to say, I’M WOKE….. & while I am.. lemme remind you that Colin Kaepernick still isn’t allowed in the NFL, lynching just became a federal hate crime in 2022 & you can now not be discriminated from employment because of the way you decide to wear your hair…. GEEZ thank you massa for allowing us to slowly progress as a race 100 years at a time after all that was STOLEN from us.”

The Game concluded: “I’m sure I’ll be the next account suspended for speaking freely on an app created for us to equally share as humans lol. Hella shit be a joke everywhere you turn these days… but let’s keep playing their game until one day somebody WAKES us ALL the f%#! up !!!”

Earlier this week, West was banned from Instagram for 24 hours for his behavior threatening Davidson and others.

Read more about that HERE.

Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair