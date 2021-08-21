Neil Young Announces New Release Series

On Friday, August 20, famed singer-songwriter, Neil Young, announced a new release series, The Neil Young Official Bootleg Series, in conjunction with Shakey Pictures Records and Reprise Records. The first installment, Carnegie Hall 1970, will be available on double vinyl and double CD on October 1 (pre-order here).

Young, who previously announced his withdrawal from Farm Aid because of rising COVID-19 concerns, has now followed that bad news with some good. Carnegie Hall was originally recorded on an analog multitrack, says a press release from the artist, from a gig on December 4, 1970.

And, according to the release, five more concert selections will become available in 2022.

The setlist for Carnegie Hall 1970 includes songs like, “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere,” “Down By the River,” “Helpless,” and“Sugar Mountain.” Full tracklisting below:

Neil Young Official Bootleg Seriestrack listing:

OBS 1: Carnegie Hall 1970

(NYC: December 4, 1970 – Early show)