Neil Young Announces New Release Series

On Friday, August 20, famed singer-songwriter, Neil Young, announced a new release series, The Neil Young Official Bootleg Series, in conjunction with Shakey Pictures Records and Reprise Records. The first installment, Carnegie Hall 1970, will be available on double vinyl and double CD on October 1 (pre-order here).

Young, who previously announced his withdrawal from Farm Aid because of rising COVID-19 concerns, has now followed that bad news with some good. Carnegie Hall was originally recorded on an analog multitrack, says a press release from the artist, from a gig on December 4, 1970.

And, according to the release, five more concert selections will become available in 2022.   

The setlist for Carnegie Hall 1970 includes songs like, “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere,” “Down By the River,” “Helpless,” and“Sugar Mountain.” Full tracklisting below:

Neil Young Official Bootleg Seriestrack listing:
OBS 1: Carnegie Hall 1970
(NYC: December 4, 1970 – Early show)

  1. Down by the River
  2. Cinnamon Girl
  3. I Am a Child
  4. Expecting to Fly
  5. The Loner
  6. Wonderin’
  7. Helpless
  8. Southern Man
  9. Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing
  10. Sugar Mountain
  11. On the Way Home
  12. Tell Me Why
  13. Only Love Can Break Your Heart
  14. Old Man
  15. After the Gold Rush
  16. Flying on the Ground Is Wrong
  17. Cowgirl in the Sand
  18. Don’t Let It Bring You Down
  19. Birds
  20. Bad Fog of Loneliness
  21. Ohio
  22. See the Sky About to Rain
  23. Dance Dance Dance

Leave a Reply

Tom T Hall

Tom T. Hall, Known as ‘The Storyteller,’ Dies at 85

Behind the Song: Sting, “Why Should I Cry For You”