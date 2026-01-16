“Never Hit a Pre-Save Button Faster”: Carly Pearce Announces Release Date for New Song “Church Girl”

As a child, Carly Pearce declared that she would one day take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry. The Kentucky-born artist didn’t waste time pursuing that dream, moving to Nashville at 19 and cleaning Airbnb’s to make ends meet while trying to get the attention of country music executives. Following multiple setbacks that may have derailed a lesser person, Pearce, now 35, finally broke through with 2017’s “Every Little Thing.” Now gearing up to release her fifth studio album, the three-time CMA Award winner has been sharing sneak peeks with her fans—most recently, an unreleased track called “Church Girl.” And much to listeners’ delight, Carly Pearce revealed on Wednesday (Jan. 14) when she is dropping the full version.

Pearce is releasing “Church Girl” next Friday, Jan. 23. The vulnerable track speaks directly to listeners (especially women) who have ever felt judgement from the church for living a lifestyle that some people of faith deem incompatible with Christianity.

“never hit a pre-save button faster,” the Academy of County Music Awards’ official Instagram account commented on Pearce’s announcement post.

The Grammy-winning country singer began sharing snippets of “Church Girl” to social media earlier this month. “I think the world could use a little more love and acceptance and a whole lot less judgement,” Pearce said in a Jan. 7 Instagram video.

She then launched into what is likely the song’s chorus: “Just cause you like to get high/When you talk to Jesus/So you love who you love/And you go out on the weekends/So you drink, and you think for yourself/That don’t mean you go to hell/When you leave this world/Just cause you heard it in church, girl.“

When Will Carly Pearce Release a New Album?

“Church Girl” follows “Dream Come True,” released in November as the lead single from Carly Pearce’s forthcoming fifth studio album.

While Pearce has yet to announce a release date for the follow-up to 2024’s Hummingbird, she has previously dropped hints about what fans can expect on this project.

“I think I’ve stretched what I write about, and I’ve stretched kind of just giving more point of view on some different topics that people have never heard me sing about, which I’m excited about,” Pearce told Audacy’s Katie Neal in November.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images