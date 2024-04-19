New Country and Americana Albums for April 19, 2024: New Music from Wyatt Flores, T Bone Burnett, & More

Here we are at the end of another workweek and we’ve got plenty of new country and Americana albums to carry us through the weekend. It’s already shaping up to be a good weekend. Spring is in full swing and the weather is looking good for all manner of outdoor activities. Also, with tomorrow being the twentieth of April, plenty of people will be out there looking for some good fresh tunes to relax to. Those high-minded music fans will find exactly what they’re looking for below.

This stack of new albums is going to make many listeners happy. Those who are into country from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s will love Craig Campbell’s new album. Then, there are a couple of tribute compilations. Below, you’ll find tributes to Glen Campbell and Chet Atkins. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though.

Standout Releases

It’s going to be a great weekend to get weird. With that in mind, today’s standout releases are from artists who are a little off the beaten path. First, there’s a new disc from Oklahoma-based up-and-comer Wyatt Flores. Then, we’ve got an album celebrating 40 years of independent artistry.

Fans have been waiting for young country singer Wyatt Flores to drop his new album Half Life for months. The wait is finally over and it was more than worth it. He delivered eight new songs that expand on the narrative he has been building since his first release. Each expertly-penned song is another look into Flores’ life and mind.

Standout Tracks: “Out of Time” “If I Don’t See You Again” “I Believe in God”

Oh Boy Records delivered a treat of a new album packed with live cuts from some of the best country and Americana artists today. Live on Mountain Stage: Outlaws and Outliers celebrates 40 years of great, live, roots music. It contains legendary acts like John Prine, Indigo Girls, Alison Krauss, and James McMurtry as well as new favorites like Tyler Childers, Sierra Ferrell, and Rhiannon Giddens. In short, it’s as close to a flawless collection as you’ll ever find.

Standout Tracks: “Canola Fields”—James McMurtry, “Souvenirs”—John Prine, “You Know the Rest”—Steve Earle

New Country and Americana Albums for April 19, 2024

Half Life—Wyatt Flores

The Other Side—T Bone Burnett

We Still Can’t Say Good Bye: A Musicians Tribute to Chet Atkins—Various

Live on the Mountain Stage: Outlaws and Outliers—Various

Glen Campbell Duets: Ghost on the Canvas Sessions

Live from Tulsa—Lance Roark

Velvet Paintings—Leaf Rapids

Class of ’89—Craig Campbell

Waiting on a Breeze—Ruark

Institutionalized—Andrea & Mud

Windchimes—Thomas Csorba

Hypocrite—Stephanie Lambring

Let the Light Back In—Luther Black and the Cold Hard Facts

Damascus—Elvie Shane

By Now—Heather Little

Rebel—Anne Wilson

Ballad of the Brothers—The Bacon Brothers

Furious Kindness—Barnstar

The January Album—The Brother Brothers

Hempsteader Live at the Calderone—New Riders of the Purple Sage

Another Heart—Ann Savoy

The Stars, If You Look Closely—The Stetson Family

Featured Image by McKenzie Whitman



