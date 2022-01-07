New David Bowie Triple LP Out Today; Livestream Set for His Would-Be 75th Birthday Saturday

To say the late singer David Bowie is in the news a lot these days would be an understatement.

Such is the legacy of legends. And on it goes.

The singer’s estate has released a new “lost” LP, Toy:Box. Originally recorded in 2001, but never released, the music was leaked onto the internet in 2011. Today, however, it gets a stand-alone three-album release. Featuring 38 total tracks, Toy:Box, was previously released as part of the sweeping Brilliant Adventure Bowie box set in November 2021.

Originally, Bowie had recorded a selection of new material and revamped versions of old songs for Toy. But the label didn’t put it out to his liking, so he moved on to his 2002 LP, Heathen. Now, though, all the songs are out for public consumption, along with unseen photographs, alternate mixes, and more.

But wait, there’s more!

On Saturday (January 8), to celebrate what would be the late singer’s 75th birthday, fans can livestream “A Bowie Celebration,” which will feature Def Leopard, actress Evan Rachel Wood, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon, and John Taylor, Noel Gallagher, Living Colour, Rob Thomas, Mike Garson, actor Gary Oldman and a special appearance by comedian Ricky Gervais.

“It’s an honor to be able to continue to share David Bowie’s music with the world,” says Garson, one of the celebration’s organizers and former longtime bandmate of Bowie’s. “I’m excited for everyone to be able to experience this very special show we’ve got in store in celebration of what would have been David’s 75th birthday with the bandmates he recorded and performed with, plus a great group of guest artists who he was such an influence to.”

The livestream concert will also feature an encore presentation by William Corgan from A Bowie Celebration 2021. The event will be available on RollingLiveStudios.com worldwide for 24 hours. And $2 per ticket purchase will be donated to the Save the Children organization

In addition, the celebration will honor the 35th anniversary of the cult favorite film, Labyrinth, from Jim Henson that Bowie starred in. Brian Henson, Jim’s son, will make a special appearance for that, as well.

Also on January 8, there will be two physical pop-up locations set up in New York City and London (they run through January), both of which will be equipped with 360 Reality Audio listening experiences.

Yesterday, Bowie’s estate announced a series of re-releases from the legendary songwriter’s catalog that have since been both remixed and reimagined in 360 Reality Audio, which is, according to a press release, “a new immersive music experience driven by Sony’s spatial sound technology.”

Those five new re-releases, which were worked on by longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti, are the records: Heathen, Reality, A Reality Tour (Live), The Next Day, and ★ (pronounced “Blackstar”).

And earlier this week, American Songwriter reported that Bowie’s catalog was set to be sold to Warner Chappell for $250 million in one of the biggest publishing deals to date.

David Bowie Photo: Steve Schapiro