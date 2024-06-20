New Documentary Series Will Tell the “Uncensored” Story of ’80s Hair Metal

The 1980s gave us some of the most iconic metal bands in history in the form of hair metal. Bands like Ratt, Poison, Motley Crue, Skid Row, and many more epitomized the era’s style and sound. Later this year, a documentary digging deeply into the roots and behind-the-scenes history of hair metal will hit Paramount+.

Per Billboard, Nothin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ‘80s Hair Metal will hit the streaming platform later this year. The three-part docu-series will dig into the stories behind the bands that made the era what it was. It will feature interviews with some musicians from the era as well as those who grew up on the music.

Details on the Hair Metal Documentary Series

The three-part series is based on the book Nothin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the ‘80s Hard Rock Explosion by Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock. will include Bret Michaels (Poison), Stephen Pearcy (Ratt), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), and Dave “Snake” Sabo (Skid Row) telling stories from the heyday of hair metal. Additionally, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and former Jackass star Steve-O will share their thoughts on the era. TV and radio personality Riki Rachtman will also appear in the documentary, among others.

Director Jeff Tremaine spoke about the upcoming hair metal documentary series in a statement. “This docuseries is a celebration of the most outrageous decade in rock n’ roll,” he shared. “It’s my love letter to the ‘80s.”

The press materials further stated that the series will offer “a fresh and shockingly candid behind-the-scenes look at one of music’s most iconic eras.” Each of the three episodes will take an unflinching look at the “insanity and blazing ambition that has enthralled generations of music lovers and continues to influence culture to this day.”

Bret Michaels said the book upon which the series is based is “A backstage pass to the wildest and loudest party in rock history—you’ll feel like you were right there with us.”

