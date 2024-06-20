Billy Joel Invokes Bible When Asked About Justin Timberlake DWI

Justin Timberlake currently stands accused of driving while intoxicated. The “Cry Me a River” singer was arrested and booked early Tuesday (June 18) in Sag Harbor, New York. Now, Billy Joel is sharing some words of wisdom for the former *NSYNC member. Reporters spoke to the 75-year-old superstar at the same hotel Timberlake visited before his arrest.

Billy Joel Shares Thoughts on Justin Timberlake’s Arrest

New York City TV station PIX11 News caught up with the “Piano Man” singer outside the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York. Billy Joel was reportedly grabbing a bite to eat at the same establishment Timberlake visited before his arrest.

The five-time GRAMMY winner spoke plainly when asked for his thoughts on the “Mirrors” singer’s legal woes. “Judge not lest ye be judged,” Billy Joel told PIX11 News.

The “Vienna” singer declined to comment further, telling reporters, “I don’t really know that much.”

What Led to Justin Timberlake’s Arrest? Singer’s Lawyer Speaks Out

Officers stopped Timberlake in his 2025 BMW at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after the “Prince of Pop” reportedly ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane.

Timberlake’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy,” and police could smell “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath, according to court documents.

“He was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the court papers said.

The 43-year-old pop star told police he’d had just one martini and was following some friends home. Officers arrested the multi GRAMMY-winning artist and took him to a police station in nearby East Hampton. Timberlake refused a breath test, according to the Associated Press.

Law enforcement released the “Rock Your Body” singer on bond later Tuesday morning after he was arraigned in Sag Harbor. He now faces a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, for which he will appear in court July 26.

If convicted, Timberlake could face up to a year in jail and a fine of $1,000.

In a statement shared with HuffPost, Timberlake’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr., vowed to “vigorously” defend the singer.

“He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time,” Burke said.

According to PIX11 News, Billy Joel has had his own brush with Hampton law enforcement. He and a Long Island commercial fishermen from the East Hampton Baymen’s Association were charged with catching striped bass illegally during a July 1992 protest against fishing regulations. Law enforcement later dismissed the charges against Billy Joel.

Featured image by Jason Koerner/Getty Images