New Foo Fighters (Kind of) Album in the Works

On Wednesday (February 16), American Songwriter shared the new Foo Fighters thrash metal song, “March of the Insane,” which is, technically, attributed to the fictional band Dream Widow.

Now, there’s news that the single is not a one of one. Instead, it’s one on a whole new upcoming album. And that new album will be part of the comedy-horror movie, Studio 666, that the Foo Fighters plan to release to the world on February 25.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl told Rolling Stone that he has a whole new thrash metal album in the works. Dream Widow (stick with us here) is a fictional band that went to record an album but it was never released because Dream Widow’s lead singer went berzerk and killed the entire band. But now the Foo Fighters are in that same haunted mansion 25 years later.

In the basement, Grohl finds Dream Widow’s old demos and, if the right song is played, a demon is summoned. (Or something).

But there is new music for the film and that’s where the new thrash metal LP comes in.

“It will be the lost album,” Grohl told Rolling Stone (via Revolver). “It’ll be the album they were making before he fucking killed the entire band.”

When Grohl says it’s in the works—that’s literal. Like, he’s probably in the studio now finishing it before the movie hits streaming.

“I mean, I work fast, but fuck, this deadline is going to kill me,” he told the outlet. “Yes, I’ll get it out for the movie. By February 25th, there will be a Dream Widow record.”

Grohl added to Rolling Stone, “I have my favorites [of ’80s thrash metal, which he listened to as a kid]. You’ll hear a lot of those influences in ‘Lacrimus dei Ebrius’ [a 13-minute metal epic performed in the film] because for that song, I put maybe four or five of these sections together in this big, long thing. Some of it sounds like [doom-metal pioneers] Trouble; some of it sounds like Corrosion of Conformity; some of it has a Kyuss vibe.”