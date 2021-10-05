New Kids on the Block Announce 2022 Tour

The New Kids on the Block announced a new tour for 2022 that will have have plenty of fans screaming, “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)!”
In May of 2022, NKOTB will be hitting the road with none other than Salt-N-Peppa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley for an extensive, three-month arena tour.
Get ready for songs like “Don’t Let Go,” “Never Gonna Give You Up,” “Let’s Talk About Sex” and so many other hits from the ’80s and ’90s.
“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” said New Kids frontman Donnie Wahlberg, in a press release. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”
The boy band tweeted the announcement, too, saying, “Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022!!”
New Kids, which has been touring often since it reunited in 2008, will play dozens of venues in the new year. See the full list below:
Mixtape Tour 2022
May 10th, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
May 12th – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
May 13th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 14th – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 15th – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
May 16th – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
May 18th – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
May 19th – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 20th – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
May 21st – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
May 22nd – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 25th – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
May 26th – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
May 27th – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
May 28th – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
May 29th – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
May 31st – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
June 1st – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
June 2nd – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 4th – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 5th – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 6th – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
June 7th – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
June 8th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
June 10th – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
June 11th – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 12th – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
June 14th – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 15th – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
June 16th – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 17th – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
June 21st – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
June 22nd – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 23rd – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
June 24th – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 25th – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
June 26th – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
June 29th – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 30th – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
July 1st – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 2nd – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 3rd – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 6th – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena
July 7th – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 8th – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
July 9th – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
July 10th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 12th – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 14th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 15th – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 17th – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
July 19th – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 21st – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
July 22nd – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
July 23rd – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
