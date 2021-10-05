New Kids on the Block Announce 2022 Tour

The New Kids on the Block announced a new tour for 2022 that will have have plenty of fans screaming, “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)!”

In May of 2022, NKOTB will be hitting the road with none other than Salt-N-Peppa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley for an extensive, three-month arena tour.

Get ready for songs like “Don’t Let Go,” “Never Gonna Give You Up,” “Let’s Talk About Sex” and so many other hits from the ’80s and ’90s.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” said New Kids frontman Donnie Wahlberg, in a press release. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

The boy band tweeted the announcement, too, saying, “Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022!!”

Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022!! 🎉 We’re bringin’ our friends @TheSaltNPepa, @rickastley and @EnVogueMusic along for the ride! Sign up for Block Nation in order to get presale access here: https://t.co/WaKzEi6zrF #MixtapeTour2022 pic.twitter.com/5FKeoI8JJv — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 4, 2021

New Kids, which has been touring often since it reunited in 2008, will play dozens of venues in the new year. See the full list below:

Mixtape Tour 2022

May 10th, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

May 12th – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 13th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 14th – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 15th – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

May 16th – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

May 18th – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

May 19th – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 20th – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

May 21st – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

May 22nd – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 25th – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

May 26th – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

May 27th – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

May 28th – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

May 29th – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

May 31st – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

June 1st – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

June 2nd – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 4th – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 5th – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 6th – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

June 7th – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

June 8th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

June 10th – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

June 11th – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 12th – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

June 14th – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 15th – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

June 16th – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 17th – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

June 21st – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

June 22nd – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 23rd – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

June 24th – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 25th – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

June 26th – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

June 29th – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 30th – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

July 1st – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 2nd – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 3rd – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 6th – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena

July 7th – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 8th – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

July 9th – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

July 10th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 12th – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 14th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 15th – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 17th – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 19th – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 21st – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

July 22nd – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

July 23rd – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

