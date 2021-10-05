Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Trailer for New Musical Film, ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’

On Monday (October 4), Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda released the trailer for the new musical drama, tick, tick… BOOM!. The movie, which is also Miranda’s first foray into feature film directing, is based on a screenplay by writer Steven Levenson.

That screenplay was based on the musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson about the famed Broadway production Rent, which Larson created over the course of a decade.

Watch the trailer below:

Rent, which is based on the 1896 opera, La Boheme, is about a group of people living in New York City, dealing with all that entails, along with being gay and watching AIDS ravage the neighborhood. Larson died the night of its premiere.

tick, tick…Boom!, which stars Andrew Garfield, is slated for release on Netflix on November 19.

Miranda posted about it on Twitter, saying, “The new trailer for #TickTickBoomMovie. In select theaters this November and on @Netflix November 19. Thank you, Jonathan Larson.”