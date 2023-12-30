New Music Saturday: Hear New Songs from Katelyn Tarver, Emily James, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we are sharing four new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of sonic composition. So check out these tracks from artists like Aloe Blacc, Katelyn Tarver and Emily James. While it’s a light week in number, it’s not so in talent.

“I Love Not Drinking,” Eric Hirshberg featuring Aloe Blacc

Just in time for Dry January, this song from Eric Hirshberg and the Grammy-nominated Aloe Blacc is all about the pride they take in not taking a sip of booze. It seems that more and more folks are going the sober route and declining spirits. And for them, here’s your new anthem. Check it out here below.

“Down the Line,” Emily James

This piano-driven track from rising songwriter Emily James is rich with melody. James knows how to place her vocals on a track just so; her touch is impeccable. The song itself is about commitment and whether one’s love will last past the initial spark—and what the singer will do if it doesn’t. Check out the new song from James here below.

“Japanese Cafe,” Katelyn Tarver

This new sticky offering from beloved actor and musician Katelyn Tarver will remain in your brain long after you let it spin on your speakers. For Tarver, who has appeared on shows like Ballers and Big Time Rush and co-wrote a No. 1 song in the UK, this love song is one of her best and brightest to date. Harmonies meet luminious rhythms in this tune, which you can check out here below.

“Seckle ….. Once Again,” Da Beatminerz featuring KRS-One & Smif N’ Wessun

This new lyric music video from hip-hop group Da Beatminerz features two icons in the rap game, KRS-One (one of the godfathers of political rap) and Smif N’ Wessun. The new song comes as part of the new album from the production group, Stifled Creativity, Da Beatminerz’ first in some 20 years. Check out the bombastic offering here below.

