New Song Friday! Check Out New Tracks From Rufus Wainwright, Drive-By Truckers, Adia Victoria, Rhiannon Giddens, Madonna, and More

Hello and welcome back to our running series in which we share with you our favorite new songs and music videos from the week.

In this new installment, we have tracks from Rufus Wainwright, Drive-By Truckers, Adia Victoria, Rhiannon Giddens, Madonna, and many more.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the new music.

1. Rufus Wainwright

Perhaps the most underrated singer and performer, Rufus Wainwright has a new live album, Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios, set for release on June 10. To preview that, Wainwright shared a rendition of the hit “Over The Rainbow,” which you can check out below in all its glory.

2. Drive-By Truckers

The popular progressive country-rock band Drive-By Truckers released their newest single this week. That song, “The Driver,” pushes and pulses and portends the band’s new album, set for release later this year. Check out the pounding new song below.

3. Adia Victoria

The masterful blues musician shared a new single earlier this week. The song, “In The Pines,” is a B-side from her latest album, A Southern Gothic (and not a cover of the famed Lead Belly song). Victoria shared the song exclusively via Bandcamp. Fans can check out the spiritual new track below.

<a href="https://adiavictoria.bandcamp.com/track/in-the-pines">In The Pines by Adia Victoria</a>

4. Built to Spill

The popular indie rock band from Boise, Idaho released its latest single earlier this week. The song, “Understood,” is the second that the band has dropped ahead of its next album, which itself is set to come out later this year. Check out the new frenetic rocker below.

5. Rhiannon Giddens

The recent Grammy Award-winner Rhiannon Giddens released her newest song this week. The single, “Julie’s Aria,” is part of Giddens forthcoming debut opera, Omar, which will make its long-awaited world premiere next week. Check out the new song below.

6. La Luz

The west coast-born indie rock band La Luz has released its newest single this week. The Twin Peaks-reminiscent single, “Endless Afternoon,” comes out ahead of a big tour for the Los Angeles-based band, which will see La Luz open a few shows for the Seattle-born grunge band, Pearl Jam. Check out the group’s new single below.

7. Madonna & Sickick

The Queen of Pop released a new song earlier this week with the musician Sickick. The haunting new track is part sweaty club hit and part magic spell. Check out the new song below from the duo and let it wash all over you like neon blue light.

8. John Legend

The songwriter and performer has one of the best, say, nine singing voices in the world. And to prove it again, John Legend released his latest single earlier this week. The song, “Dope,” portends a new album from the crooner. Check it out below in all of its nimble soulful prowess.

9. O.A.R.

The famed jam band from the turn of the century has released its latest single this week. The new single, “In The Clouds,” marks the growth of the group, which has transitioned from its acoustic-driven beginnings to more condensed rock power. Check out the new single from the group below.

10. Lizzo

A few weeks ago, Lizzo released her newest single, “About Damn Time,” which came as a precursor to her next LP, set to drop later this year. This week, Lizzo released a remix of the song by Purple Disco Machine. The dancey track enlivens. Check it out below.

11. Angel Olsen

The haunting singer Angel Olsen released her latest single this week. That song, “Through The Fires,” will be on Olsen’s new album, which is set for release later this summer. To listen to Olsen is to tumble in a barrel of whispers. She’s fantastic, note by everlasting note. Check the new song out below.

12. Sebastián Yatra

Sebastián Yatra is one of those singers everyone loves to listen to and everyone loves to work with. He’s also the kind of pop star that when he drops a new song, it has a million streams in a matter of hours. His latest, “Las Dudas,” which he released with the artist Aitana is one of those lovely songs he’s become known for. Check it out below.

13. The Jaws of Brooklyn

The indie rock band blends styles from soul to rock and this connective tissue is evident in the band’s newest single, “Sugar Sugar,” which the group dropped earlier this week. Check out the vibrating vocals, the heart-pounding rhythms, and bass that will stir your soul.

14. Josiah Johnson

The co-founder of the popular band The Head and the Heart, Josiah Johnson, has since gone solo and is thriving in the new role. He’s one of the most talented lyricists going and one of the most heartfelt singers in modern Americana. His latest single, “Warm,” is emblematic of these qualities. Check it out below.

15. She & Him

The duo comprised of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward shine on their new harmonious single, “Darlin’,” which is a cover of a single by the Beach Boys. In fact, She & Him have a whole album set to honor Wilson’s music, Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson. Check out the new tune below.

16. Train

Featuring Mexican singer-songwriter Sofía Reyes, Train released its newest song earlier this week. The track, “Cleopatra,” showcases the excellent voices and hip-shaking music from the band that rose to fame in the ’90s. Check out the sultry, enlivening track below from the collection of masterful artists.

17. Tame Impala and Diana Ross

Tame Impala is one of the biggest names in music. And the artist teamed up with the legendary Diana Ross for the new disco song, “Turn Up The Sunshine,” which will be featured on the star-studded soundtrack for the movie, Minions: Rise of the Gru. Check out the new tune below and try to not let your mind explode through your ears.

18. Quavo and Takeoff

Two members of the famed rap group Migos, Quavo, and Takeoff have released a new single and accompanying music video together for the song “Hotel Lobby.” The new track exhibits their signature knack for hop-skipping on a beat with quick lyrical feet. Check out the new song below.

19. Steve Moakler

The country singer released his newest single today (May 20). That song, “Make A Little Room,” portends a new LP of the same name later this year. It’s about ensuring yourself, at least, a little time to appreciate the goodness, the moments that make the hard work sustainable. We could all take a little notice.