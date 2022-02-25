New Song Friday! Hear New Tracks From Regina Spektor, Leon Bridges, Florence + the Machine, David Byrne, Molly Tuttle, and More

Hello and welcome back to our running series in which we share with you our favorite songs and videos from the week.

In this installment, we’ll check out new work from Regina Spektor, Florence + the Machine, Leon Bridges, David Byrne, Payge Turner, Molly Tuttle, Joanie Leeds, Tank and the Bangas, and more.

So, without further ado, let’s get into the tunes.

1. Tank and the Bangas

Tank and the Bangas are set to release a new album, Red Balloon, on May 13. To celebrate the record, the group has released its latest single, “Stolen Fruit.” Fans can check out that booming, harmonious, and thought-provoking new track below. It’s truly beautiful.

2. Johnny Marr

Famed guitar player Johnny Marr has released his latest LP, Fever Dreams Pt. I-IV, and with it, we wanted to share one of the new tracks, “The Speed of Love,” which you can check out below in all of its dreamy rock, echoing prowess.

3. The Afghan Whigs

The Afghan Whigs released their latest single this week, “I’ll Make You See God,” which you can check out below. The song propels, rocks and rattles. It’s the latest for the band which made its bones in the ’90s as one of the biggest names in rock.

4. Regina Spektor

Earlier this week, standout songwriter, singer, and performer Regina Spektor released her latest single, “Becoming All Alone,” which demonstrates her elegant touch and skilled wordplay. She’s just one of the greatest out there and we’re happy to share her latest track.

5. Florence + the Machine

Innovative rock band Florence + the Machine released its latest single earlier this week. That song, “King,” features the pulsing, brain-pounding abilities that has made the group a staple at festivals and arena tours. The band wails. Check out their new single here below.

6. Erica Banks

Dallas rapper Erica Banks released her latest bold single “Slim Waist.” The body-positive, self-loving anthem is a testament to both Banks’ skills and point of view when it comes to cherishing what matters most: you (looking fine). Check out the new track below.

7. Bonnie Raitt

Legendary songwriter and performer Bonnie Raitt released her latest single, “Made Up Mind,” which features a rocking guitar and Raitt’s signature confident, yet pretty, voice. The famed artist still got it going on, that’s for sure. Check out the killer track below.

8. Khruangbin & Leon Bridges

Earlier this week, Khruangbin & Leon Bridges released their latest music video for the song “Chocolate Hills.” Check out the smooth song and the cartoonish video below, featuring Willy Wonka imagery and trippy sensibilities.

9. Tianna Esperanza

Songwriter and performer (and Valerie June fave) Tianna Esperanza released her latest song, “Lewis,” earlier this week. The song is powerful, heart-pounding, thoughtful and a perfect piece to take in and absorb this Black History Month. Check it out below. Esperanza’s voice is incredible.

10. Jace Allen & Payge Turner

Jace Allen & Payge Turner are back with their latest smile-inducing single and accompanying music video for the song “Battleborn.” This is the kind of track that stimulates rock fans, soul fans, and just about everything in between. Turner’s voice is incredible and one to be cherished. Check it out below in all of its strengths.

11. David Byrne and Montaigne

David Byrne and Australian pop star Montaigne have collaborated on a new track, along with the accompanying music video. That video features Byrne, who has been making headlines for his latest stage performance, American Utopia, singing from a TV.

12. Molly Tuttle

One of our favorite guitarists, Molly Tuttle, has released her newest single, “Dooley’s Farm,” ahead of her forthcoming LP, Crooked Tree, due out April 1. The new broodingly beautiful storytelling track features another of our fave six-string players (and regular Tuttle collaborator) Billy Strings. Check out the jammin’ new tune below. It’s fabulous.

13. Ceramic Animal

Ceramic Animal has released their new single this week, “Valerie.” The band, which is a Dan Auerbach favorite, rocks socks and takes names on the new number. Check out the hooky, sticky guitar-driven single below.

14. Joanie Leeds

One of American Songwriter’s favorite children’s song songwriters, Grammy Award-winner Joanie Leeds, has released a new single—and with her six-year-old daughter, Joya, no less. The new track, called “Fauci Ouchie,” was written to promote vaccine health. Check out the endearing track below.

15. Caroline Carlile

Caroline Carlile, a ninth-grader from a tiny Washington town, who just so happens to be famed singer Brandi’s niece, released her latest single (and second ever) this week. That song, “Haunted Heart,” shows the raspy-delight of a vocal tone in the family that doesn’t only belong to Brandi. Check out the new single below.

16. Drew Green

Country singer and TikTok star Drew Green has released his latest single today, “Good Ol’ Man,” after some very popular teasers on social media. Check out the new earworm of a track from the popular artist below. It’s all about proud parenthood and doing right.

17. Liddy Clark

The latest single from Liddy Clark, “Nothing Like New York,” is a catchy track about the internal wonderings that come amidst new love. What do we value and why do we value it? Check out the poppy inquisition below.

18. Monica Martin and James Blake

Monica Martin and James Blake teamed up for a new live performance of Martin’s popular single, “Go Easy, Kid,” which you can hear below. But be forewarned, you’re going to need a blanket, a quiet space, and a box or two of tissues to grapple with your swelling emotions. It’s quite the duet from the talented singers.

19. Cavetown

Today, Cavetown released their newest single “Fall In Love With A Girl,” which features the uber pop-punk artist, beabadoobee. Check out the track below, which begins with an acoustic guitar that instantly makes you wonder when the next bright sonic shoe will drop.

20. The Simps

The Simps released their latest new music video for the single, “TESLA,” which you can check out below. What does the term “The Simps” mean exactly? You’ll just have to check out the guitar-infused, organ-laden song today.

21. Nessa Barrett

Today, soul-piercing, dark-minded pop star Nessa Barrett released her latest single, “dying on the inside,” and the track puts your gut on a roller coaster as much as its rhythms sink into your muscles. She has quite the knack.

22. Zach Bryan

Rising country star Zach Bryan released his latest single and accompanying music video for the track “From Austin.” The song is sentimental, thoughtful, and sounds like a Sunday afternoon. It’s lovely.

23. Enumclaw

Popular Pacific Northwest fuzzy rock band Enumclaw released its latest single and accompanying music video for the track “2002” earlier this week. Fans of the confident four-piece can check out the new work below.

24. Dashboard Confessional

Popular rocker Dashboard Confessional released his latest LP, All The Truth That I Can Tell, today, February 25. To celebrate that news, the artist released his latest single, “Everyone Else Is Just Noise,” an acoustic song that pushes you as much as a gust of wind at your back.

25. Flo Milli

Flo Milli released her latest single “PBC,” and the track bumps like a club incarnate. Check out the new biting song below from the skilled emcee who knows she truly is “pretty, Black, cute” as the title indicates.

26. Judy Collins

Another legendary songwriter has released new work. Judy Collins released her latest LP, Spellbound, and with it comes the new single of the same name. Check out that new track below from the star artist.

27. Daryl Hall

Daryl Hall released his latest track, a rendition of the song “Here Comes the Rain Again,” performed live from his home as part of his popular and long-running series Live From Daryl’s House. The new track portends a new album from the artist, BeforeAfter, out April 1.

28. Ben Zaidi

Ben Zaidi released his latest poetic single today, “Scripture in the Sand,” which you can see below. The intimate track reminds us of the Garden State soundtrack in all of its closeness and acoustic guitar strumming. This one’s terrific.

29. Judah & the Lion

Judah & the Lion released their latest single today, “Take A Walk,” which you can check out below. The song is a blend of pop, harmony, Americana sensibilities, and contemplative lyricism. Come for the vocals, stay for the banjo plucking.

30. Jake Blount

One of our favorite traditional folk artists, Jake Blount, released a new track this week, “The Man Was Burning,” a song that’s as bouncy as it is insightful. Blount has a skill for bridging the age-old classic styles with modern sway. What a treasure.

31. Today, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio released its latest single, “Fried Soul.” The song features the fat, thick guitar playing of Jimmy James and the organ tickling from Lamarr that fans everywhere around the globe have come to adore. Check it out here below.



David Byrne Photo: ody Rogac