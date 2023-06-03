New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from John Batiste, Ben Harper, Tenacious D and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 17 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 17 songs for you today.

1. John Batiste

John Batiste, recipient of five Grammy Awards in 2022, including Album of the Year, released his latest single in conjunction with Coca-Cola. The song, “Be Who You Are,” is an uplifting inspirational song about being yourself.

2. Noel Gallagher

The former principal songwriter for the Brit-pop band Oasis released his latest solo album, Council Skies, with his band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

3. Ben Harper featuring Jack Johnson

The longtime friends released a collaborative single, “Yard Sale,” which portends Harper’s new album, Wide Open Light. Check out the loving song and accompanying live video below, which celebrates the world.

4. Silvana Estrada

The fabulous Mexican singer Silvana Estrada released her latest single, “Milagro y Desastre.” The song, which builds from her delicate voice into a rhythmic wonder, comes on the heels of Estrada’s most recent EP, Abrazo.

5. Blond Redhead

The beloved indie rock trio has announced this week their forthcoming new LP, Sit Down for Dinner, which will be out on September 29. To celebrate the news, the band shared the album’s lead single, “Snowman,” which demonstrates the same delightful, hypnotizing vibe the group has always shown.

6. Dope Lemon

Australian-born songwriter and performer Dope Lemon (aka Angus Stone) released his latest single, “Kimosabé,” which he says is inspired by the comedy film Step Brothers. Check out the dreamy offering, which is also the title track to his next LP, below.

7. Bobby Rush

The 89-year-old, Grammy-winning blues legend Bobby Rush has announced his next album, All My Love For You, out August 18. With the news, Rush has also shared his latest single “I’m The One.” The new song is a high-energy romp.

8. Alesso

The international dance music sensation Alesso released his latest song “Without You.” The recent Katy Perry collaborator’s new song showcases his knack for EDM music that makes your heart swell and knees buckle.

9. Grynch

The accomplished Seattle rapper, who has shared stages with the likes of Brother Ali and Sir Mix-a-Lot shared his latest cut, a new single featuring the likes of Jake One and Travis Thompson. Check out the new bop, “Man Down,” below.

10. Aisha Badru

Nigerian-American singer-songwriter Aisha Badru released a new EP, Learning To Love Again. With it came the opening track, “Lazy River,” which opens with a hauntingly beautiful finger-picked guitar line. In comes Badru’s whispering-wise voice.

11. Ilsey featuring Bon Iver

The California singer-songwriter Ilsey released her latest single this week, “Heart of Gold,” which features the acclaimed artist Bon Iver. As fans might have guessed, the song is a cover of the Neil Young classic.

12. High Pulp

Neo-jazz band High Pulp is set to release its next LP, Days in the Desert, on July 28. The group released its latest buzzy, electric-guitar-driven single, “Dirtmouth,” below. Check out the shoulder-shaking number below.

13. Katelyn Tarver

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Katelyn Tarver announced her next LP, which is set to drop in early 2024, according to a press statement. With the news, Tarver also shared her latest single, “Starting to Scare Me,” a catchy, honest song.

14. Austin Burke

Austin Burke released his latest single this week, just in time for Father’s Day, “More Like Her.” The song, which is a love letter to his unborn son, is a terrific musical ode to the idea of a family. Burke is onto something with his big swelling sounds, too. Congrats to all the papas out there.

15. Dropkick Murphys

Massachusetts-born rock band Dropkick Murphys released the music video for their latest rollicking single, “Bring It Home.” The track is featured on the band’s new album, Okemah Rising, which celebrates the songwriting of American icon Woody Guthrie.

16. Molly Tuttle

The unmatched bluegrass guitar player released her newest single, “Next Rodeo,” with her band Golden Highway. The song is the second from the Grammy Award-winner’s new album, City of Gold, which is set to drop on July 21.

17. Tenacious D

The part-comedians, part-rockers Tenacious D released a recorded version of their fan-favorite cover of the song “Wicked Game.” The song, written by Chris Isaak, shows off the band’s knack for the dramatic, especially from frontman Jack Black.

