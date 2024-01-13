New Song Saturday: Hear Tracks From MGMT, The Smile, Black Pumas, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we are sharing four new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of sonic composition. So check out these tracks from artists like Future Islands, The Smile, k.flay, Black Pumas, MGMT, and more.

“Hello,” Black Pumas

The Austin, Texas-born soul-rock band Black Pumas shared their latest music video this week for the single, “Hello.” The song is from the band’s newest LP, Chronicles of a Diamond, released last year. Check out the new ethereal work here below.

“Friend of a Friend,” The Smile

The Thom Yorke-fronted band The Smile shared their latest single this week, “Friend of a Friend,” from the band’s forthcoming new LP, Wall Of Eyes. The album itself is set to drop January 26. Check out the latest from the group, which also has a new European tour set to start later this month, here below.

“Nothing to Declare,” MGMT

MGMT this week released its latest single, “Nothing to Declare,” from its forthcoming LP Loss Of Life, set to drop on February 23. Check out the dreamy song and cinematic video here below.

“Say Goodbye,” Future Islands

The passionate indie rock group Future Islands shared their newest single “Say Goodbye” from the forthcoming album, People Who Aren’t There Anymore, which is set to be released on January 26. Check out the long distance relationship breakup song here below.

“It Must Suck To Be You,” Evan Flory-Barnes

Seattle-based songwriter, composer, upright bass player and singer Evan Flory-Barnes released two songs this week, “It Must Suck To Be You,” which you can check out here below, and “Beauty Hurts.” Together, they demonstrate a mastery of songwriting as well as an edge of philosophy. Forget the haters, realize life is brilliant and tough and continue to create. That’s the message. Check it out here.

“Hill Country Love,” Cedric Burnside

Grammy-winning blues artist Cedric Burnside announced his forthcoming new album, Hill Country Love, which is set for release April 5. With the news, Burnside shared the record’s title track, a groovy, electric guitar-driven old school tune. Check it out here below.

American Dream, 21 Savage

It was a big week for rapper 21 Savage. He released his newest album, American Dream, which is also the soundtrack for the film American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, starring Donald Glover. Check out the trailer for the flick here below.

“Carsick,” k.flay

Singer/songwriter k.flay shared her latest (standalone) single “Carsick” this week. The pulsing, stirring track is enough to fill your veins with sonic intoxication and then let it drip out through your eardrums. Check out the excellent offering here below.

“Longfeather,” Duff McKagan

Guns N Roses bassist-turned-solo singer/songwriter Duff McKagan appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, performing the song “Longfeather” from the album Lighthouse. Check out the video here below, which includes standout Seattle electric guitar player Tim Dijulio.

“Right Back to It,” Waxahatchee

Indie rock group Waxahatchee, fronted by Katie Crutchfield, shared their latest single, “X,” and announced their forthcoming LP Tigers Blood. That record will drop on March 22. Check out the new banjo-driven track “Right Back to It,” here below.

“Right Now,” Chris Young

Country singer Chris Young announced his new album Young Love & Saturday Nights will be released on March 22. With that news, Young shared the climactic new single, “Right Now,” which is out this week. Check out the stirring number from Young here below.

“Goodbye Girl,” Ajaye

Burgeoning Americana artist Ajaye shared her latest music video this week for the single, “Goodbye Girl,” a song about departure. Check out the lilting lyrical offering from the rising singer/songwriter here below.

“Tu Corazón es Mío,” Kali Uchis

Grammy-winner Kali Uchis shared her newest music video this week for the song, “Tu Corazón es Mío,” which told the world of her new pregnancy. The new song comes from Uchis’ new Spanish-language album Orquídeas, which is also out this week. Check out the new video here below.

“Angela,” Shabazz Palaces (feat. Stas THEE Boss & Irene Barber)

Pacific Northwest rap outfit Shabazz Palaces announced its forthcoming new LP Exotic Birds of Prey is set to drop March 29. Fronted by the Grammy-winning lyricist Ishmael Butler, Shabazz also shared its latest thoughtful single, “Angela” (feat. Stas THEE Boss & Irene Barber), which you can check out here below.

“Fallout,” Brittany Davis

Standout, big-voiced singer Brittany Davis this week shared the single “Fallout,” ahead of the March 1 release of her new LP Image Issues. Check out the stunning vocal performance from the songwriter here below.

