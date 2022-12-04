‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Highlights: Duets with Fallon and Dolly, Cher Talks Ditching Elvis, ‘Kellyoke’ Covers of Gaga and More

What a week or two for the award-winning singer and television host Kelly Clarkson. Over the past two weeks, the TV personality has hosted conversations with Dolly Parton and Cher and featured song performances, covering Lady Gaga, The White Stripes, Lizzo, and more.

Let’s take each moment from the week, bookending Thanksgiving below, shall we?

Ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, Clarkson featured some guest hosts on her popular daytime television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, namely Sunita Mani, who requested an archived Kellyoke performance of the White Stripes’ song “Seven Nation Army.”

Clarkson also welcomed in celebrity guest host Mario Lopez, who requested her version of “Better Now” by Post Malone, which you can also check out below.

More recently, Clarkson was back in her role as a full-time show host, during which she performed a rendition of the dance hit, “Let’s Hear It For The Boy,” by Deniece Williams. Check out the smile-inducing jam below.

On Tuesday, Clarkson took on the hit “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga, which she belted out with her supreme vocals.

As the week progressed, Clarkson took a backseat to another celebrity guest host who took over the responsibility of hosting. The funny and talented Kumail Nanjiani requested a song from the Kellyoke archives, this time a version of “Juice” by Lizzo. Check out that romp below.

But the fun didn’t stop there—not by a long shot.

In an extra special duet, Clarkson and the legend herself, Dolly Parton, performed a rendition of Parton’s famous single “9 to 5.” The two blended voices like angels.

Parton also took some time to promote her latest holiday offering, a new Christmas movie, called, Mountain Magic Christmas, which launched on NBC.com and Peacock on Thursday (December 1). Parton, who is the current American Songwriter magazine cover star, chatted about the cozy holiday film.

Not to be outdone, Parton’s friend, Cher, also stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to tell a number of stories, including ones about ditching Elvis, her greatest hits, and more. Cher said she was “absolutely” down for a collaboration with her longtime pal, Parton, along with the rapper Cardi B.

Check out clips from the show and Cher’s appearance below.

Finally, to cap off an amazing couple of weeks of shows, Clarkson showcased a duet with the one and only Jimmy Fallon, featuring a song rendition of Cher’s—or, rather, Sonny & Cher—track, “I Got You Babe.”

Check out that performance below from the NBC standouts.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM