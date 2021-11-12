Stone Temple Pilots Cut 2021 Fall Tour Short

Stone Temple Pilots are the latest act whose tour has succumbed to COVID-19. The band has called off the remainder of their fall 2021 dates after a member of the band’s touring camp tested positive for the virus.

The band, who had two more dates to finish—one in Daytona, Florida and another at the Skyline Events Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, shared on social media that the remainder of their tour is “regrettably” cancelled.

“During routine Covid-19 testing of our band and crew, we have discovered that a member of our organization has tested positive for the virus,” wrote the band in a post. “Out of an abundance of caution, we must regretfully cancel our remaining shows on this current tour; our appearances in Daytona, FL at the Welcome to Rockville Festival and Tulsa, OK at the Skyline Event Center. Refunds for the Tulsa show can be made at your point of purchase.”

Prior to the pandemic, the band had just started supporting their eighth album Perdida, released earlier in 2020. Stone Temple Pilots also celebrated the 25th anniversary of their third album Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop with the release of a special deluxe edition.

Though the band was forced to cancel the remaining dates of the 2021 tour, they are already set to return in 2022 with festival dates in Adelaide Fringe Festival in Australia in March.

“Thank you to everyone that came out to see us this fall,” said the band. “It was wonderful to see all of your beautiful faces in person again. We hope to be able to do this again with you all very soon.”

Photo courtesy Stone Temple Pilots/Kymm Britton