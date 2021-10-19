New TV Show ‘Queens,’ Starring Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez, Premieres

ABC’s newest foray into the music-television crossover genre, Queens, premieres Tuesday night (October 19) and stars Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez as a fictional foursome trying to recapture the swagger they had in the ‘90s.

The scripted drama, which follows the four stars, who are all in their 40s, includes real music videos, like the recently released one for “Nasty Girl,” which you can watch below.

The premise for the series asks the question: why did the former queens of hip hop break up and where are they now?

Queens picks up 20 years after the foursome has performed together. They were on top of the world, but now what? Now, a mom, a church girl, a disgraced talk show host, and a washed-up songwriter are ready to get back together—or, so they think.

Fans can watch a trailer for the show here:

One of the show’s stars, Brandy, who used to have her own TV show, Moesha, recently tweeted about the premiere, saying, “#Queens premieres 10/19/21″

Photo courtesy ABC