April 27, 2020 – For over 30 years Zoom has been designing multi-effects for guitar players. The G11 represents the culmination of Zoom’s engineering leadership and passion in equipping creators with guitar products they need to fully express themselves.

The new G11 includes all the traditional and classic sounds guitar players seek and also offers new original Zoom amps and several brand-new effects. Identifying the tonal qualities of the greatest amps in history, Zoom engineers combined those signature sounds to craft new amp models, ranging from vintage blues to the heavy-metal sound of “Djent”. In addition to these original new amp models, Zoom has invented entirely new distortion and never-heard-before modulation effects, too.

The New ZOOM G11 Multi-Effects Processor for Guitar

With 22 cabinet emulations of all modeling amps, plus, 70 pre-loaded impulse responses (IR), captured with different microphones placed in various positions, the G11 provides a wide spectrum of sonically accurate cabinet sounds to choose from. You can also import up to 130 of your own IR’s, for true sound customization.

The G11 features a 5-inch color touchscreen, with easy-to-use, application driven technology, which lets you drag, drop and swipe your way to new sounds. The adjacent amp panel is designed to look like the front of an amp, providing easy access to manually tweak common amp settings.

68 built-in rhythm patterns in various genres and time signatures, along with a 5-minute looper provides additional creative tools. The G11 is Midi compatible, and functions as an audio interface for Mac and PC, enabling you to record directly to your favorite DAW via USB.

The new Zoom G11 will be available May 2020 for $799.99. For more information including specs and videos, please visit www.zoom-na.com/G11 or contact Zoom North America at info@zoom-na.com.