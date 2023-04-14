Post Malone Returns with First Song of 2023

Post Malone delivered his fourth official studio album Twelve Carat Toothache last June. Reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, the LP contained three top 15 Billboard Hot 100 hits: “I Like You (A Happier Song)” with Doja Cat, “One Right Now” with The Weeknd, and “Cooped Up” with Roddy Ricch.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Now as we approach the summer season, Post Malone has finally made his return. On Friday (April 14), the world-famous Texas singer/rapper released “Chemical,” his first output of 2023. Following a similar approach and style as most of his radio hits, the new single sees the 27-year-old croon about the way certain “chemicals” like oxytocin affect his brain and mind state. The song’s instrumental consists mostly of a sweet guitar loop and upbeat pop drums.

Outside of the party, smokin’ in the car with you

Seven Nation Army, fightin’ at the bar with you

Tell you that I’m sorry, tell me what I gotta do

‘Cause I can’t let go, it’s chemical

No, I can’t let go, it’s chemical

The release of the song and music video for “Chemical” comes during an eventful week for Malone. Along with seeing his 2018 hit “Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)” be the fifth music video of his to hit 1 billion views, he also cut the ribbon for the grand opening of a new Raising Cane’s restaurant in Midvale, Utah, per TMZ.

Walls clad in pink, the new location of Cane’s was fully designed by Malone, and only this Utah spot will serve his exclusive “Posty Way” meal. Additionally, the inside of the restaurant has glass displays of Post Malone memorabilia, such as past concert outfits and guitars he’s used.

It’s currently unclear if “Chemical” serves as a promotional release for an upcoming project from Malone. Either way, though, Malone’s presence on the charts and in mainstream pop always gives summer a more fun-loving feel. Check out his new single below.

(Photo by Tina Benitez-Eves / American Songwriter)