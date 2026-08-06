Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Cancels Concerts After Suffering Injury and Undergoing Surgery

Joan Jett is taking some time off of the road. In a statement posted to the rocker‘s Instagram Story, Jett’s team announced that she’s canceling two shows.

“Following a recent injury, Joan Jett has undergone orthopedic surgery on a fractured vertebrae and will begin the necessary healing process,” the statement read.

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While working “in close consultation with her doctors,” Jett decided to cancel her shows in Costa Mesa, California, on Sept. 5 and in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept. 24.

“While Joan hates to disappoint fans, she will be taking this time to focus on physical therapy and healing,” the statement concluded. “She’s looking forward to delivering tremendous concerts for many years to come.”

No other information about Jett’s injury or status was provided.

What to Know About Joan Jett

The news came the month after Joan Jett and the Blackhearts wrapped Jett’s first headlining U.K. tour in 16 years.

As of publishing time, Jett does not have any more show dates on her 2026 calendar. However, as the statement read, she does plan to get back on the road eventually.

“That’s what I love most, is to be out on stage visibly seeing people enjoying themselves,” she told Far Out Magazine in April. “I’m looking forward to it very much.”

When it comes to music, Jett told the outlet that she doesn’t “really do anything specific to stay inspired.”

“I just stay plugged into life,” she said. “It’s kind of crazy to put today’s stuff in context, so that’s been inspiring to want to get back to the music and do things that are joyful, even if sometimes they’re about heavy subjects.”

Jett went on to discuss what she’s learned about life over the course of her decades-long career.

“I think you’ve got to stay in the moment… If you’re never right here, right now, then you miss all the great s**t when it happens,” she said. “It’s just really important to be present and be kind… The other way, hate, it just burns you up like acid inside.”

Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund