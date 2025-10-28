Nikki Sixx Calls Ozzy’s Documentary ‘No Escape From Now’ “Raw, Real” and Full of “Laughter”

Over the last six years, Paramount worked closely with Ozzy Osbourne and his family to capture his life and legacy. At the time, the production team had no idea they would be filming the last moments of the icon’s life. When taking the stage for the last time with the original lineup of Black Sabbath, the Back to the Beginning concert was a celebration of the rocker’s career. But sadly, with Ozzy passing away a few weeks later, it quickly became a tribute. And with the new documentary Ozzy: No Escape From Now, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx praised the film.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Monday, Sixx jumped on social media to offer his take on the two-hour documentary that featured interviews from Ozzy and his family. Posting some artwork of Ozzy, the musician wrote, “This documentary it’s so raw and real just as Sharon and Ozzy lived their life and filled with so much laughter.”

[RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Immortalized in Pumpkins as The Osbournes Visit Hampshire Farm]

Nikki Sixx Forever In “Debt” To Ozzy Osbourne

Having already paid tribute to Ozzy after his passing, Sixx added his love for Sharon and the rest of the icon’s family, offering his support. “I’m always here for you Sharon and family, You do know I loved Ozzy with the deepest part of my heart. I’m so sorry for the family and friend’s loss.”

Aside from enjoying how the documentary showcased Ozzy’s life, Sixx couldn’t help but remember how the family impacted his own life and career. “I’m beyond grateful that S&O took us under their wings and taught us the ropes and broke our band international.”

Looking back on the early years of Mötley Crüe, Sixx never forgot how much Ozzy kickstarted their legacy. “Sharon saw a band that something was happening with and it was a perfect fit for Ozzy, and we just became so close and Ozzy took us around the world and just did everything for us…and of course all the wild and fun stories that is Ozzy. I’ll forever be in debt to Sharon and Ozzy for that.”

In the end, the documentary doesn’t just honor a legend – it captures the profound love, chaos, and humanity that made Ozzy both unforgettable and immortal.

(Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)