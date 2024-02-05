Olivia Rodrigo’s Reaction to Taylor Swift Beating Her for GRAMMY Award Has the Internet Buzzing

No one can accuse Olivia Rodrigo of being a sore loser. Despite losing to Taylor Swift, Rodrigo was extremely happy for the music icon.

Rodrigo’s album GUTS competed against Swift’s album Midnights for Album of the Year. While Rodrigo provided a daring sophomore outing, it was Swift’s year, and there was no stopping Taylor’s dominance. However, far from being upset over the loss, Rodrigo cheered on her peer.

A video captured Rodrigo cheering and hollering in approval of the win. In response, it certainly had fans of both singers buzzing.

Replying to the video, one person wrote, “Olivia Rodrigo backing Taylor Swift’s #GRAMMYs win is awesome. Great vibes!”

Another also commented, “See, there was no beef. Olivia distanced herself because she wanted to make a name for herself and not to be known as Taylor’s professional daughter.”

Yet another excitedly exclaimed, “TAYLIVIA IS ALIVE AND WELL YOUR HONOR.”

Olivia Rodrigo Squashes Taylor Swift Feud Rumors

In particular, Rodrigo’s burst of excitement comes after rumors that Rodrigo and Swift have feuded the past few years. Initially, both Rodrigo and Swift appeared to be friends, with Rodrigo citing Swift as a big inspiration.

However, according to rumors, that changed after the launch of her debut album Sour. Rodrigo ended up adding song credits to Swift on the album after fans accused “Deja Vu” and “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Backs” of ripping off “Cruel Summer” and “New Year’s Day.”

“I was very surprised when people thought that,” Rodrigo said. “I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

According to rumors, Rodrigo and Swift had a falling out after that. However, speaking with Rolling Stone, Rodrigo denied there being any bad blood between the two. She doesn’t lend any credence to the rumors that may have popped up online.

“I don’t have beef with anyone,” Rodrigo said of Swift. “I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say…There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”

Additionally, Swift gave Rodrigo some love during the GRAMMYs as well. The singer sung along to Rodrigo’s performance of “Vampire.”

Taylor Swift sings along to Olivia Rodrigo's performance of "Vampire" at the #Grammys. pic.twitter.com/707bycT29V — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024

