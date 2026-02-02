Noah Kahan Just Announced The Great Divide Tour for Summer 2026

Noah Kahan has just announced a string of tour dates for summer 2026. The tour, dubbed The Great Divide Tour, will celebrate the release of his forthcoming album The Great Divide, which arrives April 24.

The Great Divide Tour kicks off in Orlando, Florida on June 11. Kahan will stop in most major North American markets, including shows at Fenway Park in Boston, Wrigley Field in Chicago, and San Francisco’s Oracle Park. The singer/songwriter will also be making an appearance at Bonnaroo on the run. The tour will conclude August 30 in Seattle, Washington at T-Mobile Park.

Gigi Perez will be in the opening slot for all headlining dates. View the full tour routing and lineup information below.

The Great Divide sees Kahan rejoining forces with Stick Season producer Gabe Simon. The eponymous lead single just dropped January 30, with an official video premiering at the Grammys last night. Watch below.

How to Get Tickets to Noah Kahan: The Great Divide Tour

Artist presale for Noah Kahan’s 2026 tour will begin Tuesday, February 10th at 12:00 p.m. local time. Sign up by Thursday, February 5th at 11:59 p.m. EST to gain pre-sale access. [Set a reminder here!] General onsale will begin Thursday, February 12th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Tickets to Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide Tour will also be available on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

06/11 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

06/28 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

07/01 — Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park

07/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

07/10 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/11 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/14 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

07/18 — Queens, NY @ Citi Field

07/22 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

07/25 — Raleigh, NC @ Carter-Finley Stadium

07/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

07/30 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/02 — St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

08/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

08/08 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field

08/15 — Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

08/17 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

08/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

08/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

08/25 — Sandy, UT @ America First Field

08/28 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

08/30 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History

