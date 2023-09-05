Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’ “I Remember Everything” Tops Multiple Charts

Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves have topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their duet, “I Remember Everything.” The song also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, making the duet a rare entry at the top spot on both charts. Bryan’s self-titled fourth studio album, which features “I Remember Everything,” was released on August 25 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Other songs to also hit No. 1 on both the Hot Country Songs and Hot 100 charts this year include Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond,” “Try That in a Small Town” by Jason Aldean, and “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen. There are only about 24 songs to have ever achieved that feat, spanning countless decades.

Other songs to hit the top of both charts throughout the years include two songs by Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” in 2021 and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” in 2012. Many other songs by beloved artists have also hit both Billboard charts throughout many decades, including “The Battle of New Orleans,” by Johnny Horton in 1959, “Big Bad John” by Jimmy Dean in 1961, both “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” and “I’m Sorry” by John Denver in 1975, “Lady” by Kenny Chesney in 1980 and “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton in 1981. Chesney and Parton topped both charts together in 1983 with “Islands in the Stream.”

About a month ago, Bryan appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and discussed how he never intended to become a full-time musician. “I started putting videos on Twitter back in 2017, and then I just kept doing it and doing it and doing it, ‘cause I was in the Navy,” Bryan said of his initial start. “I had a lot of shit going on, I didn’t believe in therapy because that’s ‘crazy’ in the Navy, you know.”

“And I started just making music, and I started just posting it on Twitter and I’d get five or six likes and I didn’t care, it was nice,” Bryan added. “It was nice to go home and feel the way I did and write and put music on Twitter. I don’t know, it was kind of my validation in the world.”

“I never in my life envisioned being a musician, ever. Period. No. And I was thinking about it yesterday, how crazy my reality is now,” the “Something in the Orange” singer continued. “Coming back to Oklahoma and being around people, and people coming to get me in diners and being like, ‘Take a picture with me.’ I’m like, ‘What is going on, man?’ There’s like 700 people hating me online and I’m like, bro, I didn’t mean to fuckin’ do this. I’m sorry. It’s crazy.”